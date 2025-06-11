Guwahati to Host Chalachitram Film Fest 2025 on Indian Culture

The annual Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF) is set to return this year on October 25 and 26, with a focus on showcasing films that celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage. The two-day festival will be hosted at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, one of Guwahati’s most prominent cultural venues.

Organized by Chalachitram, a cultural wing of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Assam, the festival will revolve around the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride.” Now in its 2025 edition, CNFF aims to provide a dignified platform for short films and documentaries that promote Indian civilization, indigenous traditions, and national unity.

Unlike many mainstream festivals, CNFF 2025 includes both competitive and non-competitive categories. The competitive section is exclusively open to filmmakers from Northeast India, while the non-competitive segment accepts entries from across the country.

Diverse Themes and Subjects

Festival entries are expected to explore a wide spectrum of topics tied to India’s civilizational identity. These include Indian heritage, freedom movement heroes, mythology, national integration, manuscripts, folk arts, ethnic communities, women empowerment, Yoga and Ayurveda, traditional sports, social reformation, and more. Subjects highlighting the tourism and cultural potential of Northeast India will be of particular interest this year.

Submissions Open via FilmFreeway

Filmmakers can submit their works through FilmFreeway, with deadlines staggered across three phases:

Early Bird: June 19 (no fee)

Regular: July 19 (₹500 fee)

Late: September 20 (₹1,000 fee)

Each submission must not exceed 25 minutes in duration, including credits. All entries must be accompanied by required documentation, and those under the competitive section must originate from filmmakers based in the northeastern region.

Awards in Multiple Categories

Under the competitive section, CNFF 2025 will recognize excellence in:

Best Short Feature

Best Documentary

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

In the national category, the awards include Best Short Feature and Best Documentary.

New Executive Committee Announced

Ahead of the 2025 edition, a new executive committee has been constituted to oversee the festival. Senior journalist Nava Thakuria will serve as President, with film personalities Prabal Khaund and Deepak Dutta as Vice Presidents. Actor-director Bhagwat Pritam Dutta will act as Secretary, while Riju Dutta takes over as Treasurer.

Other key members include Bobita Sharma (Organizing Secretary), Pranjit Deka and Dhrubajyoti Deka (Assistant Secretaries), and a team of executive members: Amarjyoti Deka, Indrani Laskar, Sanjeev Parashar, Julan Krishna Mahanta, Pallavi Thakuria, Himanshu Baishya, Hiten Thakuria, Bibhu Dutta, Priya Chetri, Aparajita Pujari, Asimkrishna Barua, and Buddha Boro.

Cultural Revival Through Cinema

Speaking on behalf of the organizing body, VSK Assam Secretary Kishor Shivam stated that the aim of CNFF is to foster nationalism through cinematic expression and to encourage conversations around India’s long-standing traditions and values.

The Chalachitram National Film Festival has steadily grown in stature, offering a space where independent filmmakers can highlight stories that mainstream platforms often overlook. With a strong focus on regional narratives and cultural pride, the 2025 edition is expected to draw participation from both established and emerging filmmakers.

For more details, visit: www.chalachitram.in

