'Ansuni Chinkhe' Triumphs at Jaipur International Film Festival 2025

The short film Ansuni Chinkhe, written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, has garnered significant recognition at the 17th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival, held from January 17 to 21, 2025.

The film, produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, was screened in the Worldwood International Panorama under the international competition category.

The film’s sole character, portrayed by renowned actress Seema Biswas, earned her the prestigious Best Actress award. Meanwhile, Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta was honored with the Best Director award in the short film category for his remarkable storytelling and direction.

This year's Jaipur International Film Festival, the largest non-government film festival in India, saw a record-breaking 2,408 entries from 88 countries, making the recognition of Ansuni Chinkhe a notable achievement.

The festival continues to serve as a significant platform for filmmakers to showcase their work on an international stage.

