Guwahati's PR Professional Wins India's Regional Public Relations Award | Read Here

Founder and Director of Seven Sense Communication a (Guwahati based Public Relations agency) Subhankar Banerjee has won India’s Regional Public Relations Award 2023.
He has won the award in the category "Best Entertainment Campaign". Subhankar Banerjee has won the award for three consecutive times so far.
Troopel.com, successfully hosted the third edition of India's Regional PR Awards (IRPRA) 40 under 40 on December 9, 2023, at a grand recognition ceremony. The event celebrated the excellence and innovation demonstrated by Public Relations (PR) professionals in shaping regional narratives and fostering effective communication strategies.
The prestigious awards ceremony witnessed the participation of 190 registrations and 68 case studies from over 18 states across India. The 40 winners, all under the age of 40, were selected across 8 major categories, reflecting the diversity and depth of talent in the regional PR landscape.
The event featured a panel discussion on ESG Communications with distinguished jury members who carefully evaluated each nomination, considering factors such as creativity, impact, and strategic thinking. The rigorous process ensured that only the most deserving professionals were honored with the prestigious IRPRA.