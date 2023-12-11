Hi Nanna OTT Release: Catch Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Heartwarming Telugu Drama on Netflix Soon!

Hi Nanna OTT Release: Discover the emotional journey of the father-daughter bond in the recently released Telugu drama, "Hi Nanna," starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, alongside a stellar cast including Kiara Khanna, Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, Viraj Ashwin, and Shruti Haasan.

Hi Nanna Story

"Hi Nanna" revolves around a heartfelt story of love, sacrifice, and the intricacies of family dynamics. The plot unfolds as a father copes with the unexpected twists life throws at him when the woman he loves marries someone else. The film has received overwhelming applause in theaters, and now, it's gearing up for an exciting OTT release.

Hi Nanna OTT Partnership

The makers of "Hi Nanna" have sealed a deal with Netflix, securing the OTT rights for an impressive 37 crore. As per industry norms, the film is anticipated to hit the streaming platform approximately 45-60 days after concluding its theatrical run. Stay tuned, as "Hi Nanna" is expected to grace Netflix in January or February 2024.

Mrunal Thakur, speaking about her role after the success of 'Sita Ramam,' emphasized her focus on diverse and heart-touching roles. She spoke passionately about the beautiful story of "Hi Nanna," expressing her belief that audiences will fall in love with the characters of Viraj and Yashna.