Haq Real Story: The True Story of Shah Bano’s Fight for Justice That Changed India

The upcoming Hindi courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, is inspired by the extraordinary real-life story of Shah Bano Begum, a Muslim woman from Indore whose pursuit of justice reshaped India’s legal and political discourse.

Directed by Suparn S. Varma and written by Reshu Nath, the film reimagines Shah Bano’s story through the fictional character Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam), a woman abandoned by her husband who dares to fight for her right to maintenance. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, Haq is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

Who Was Shah Bano Begum? The Woman Behind Haq

Born in Indore, Shah Bano Begum became a symbol of women’s rights and legal equality in India. Married in 1932 to lawyer Mohammad Ahmed Khan, she lived a life devoted to her husband and five children. However, after decades of marriage, Khan married a younger woman and divorced Shah Bano through triple talaq in 1978, leaving her without financial support.

Refusing to accept injustice, Shah Bano filed a petition under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a secular law allowing maintenance for wives, children, and parents unable to support themselves—regardless of religion.

The Landmark Supreme Court Case of 1985

What began as a personal plea soon became one of India’s most significant legal battles. Shah Bano’s case reached the Supreme Court, where a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud delivered a historic verdict in 1985.

The Court ruled in Shah Bano’s favour, reaffirming that a divorced Muslim woman was entitled to maintenance if she could not sustain herself. The judges emphasized that Section 125 CrPC applied universally, transcending religious boundaries.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stated:

“Section 125 was enacted to provide a quick and summary remedy to those unable to maintain themselves. What difference would it make as to what religion is professed by the neglected wife, child or parent? Morality cannot be clubbed with religion.”

The Court also clarified that the mahr (dower) given at marriage was “a mark of respect,” not a substitute for lifelong maintenance.

A Verdict That Sparked a National Debate

The 1985 judgment was hailed as a landmark for gender equality and secular law. However, it also triggered massive backlash from conservative Muslim groups, who viewed it as interference in Sharia law.

Under growing political pressure, the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which effectively overturned the Supreme Court verdict. The new law restricted a husband’s financial responsibility to the iddat period—approximately three months after divorce—forcing divorced women to depend on relatives or the Waqf Board thereafter.

This move drew criticism from women’s rights activists, who saw it as a political compromise that undermined justice.

Shah Bano’s Legacy: A Turning Point for Women’s Rights

Though the verdict was diluted, Shah Bano’s courage ignited a national conversation on gender equality, secularism, and the need for a Uniform Civil Code. Her fight became a defining moment in India’s socio-legal history—symbolizing resistance against patriarchy and religious discrimination.

Shah Bano passed away in 1992 after a brain haemorrhage, but her name remains synonymous with courage and justice. Her son, Jameel Ahmed, once told Hindustan Times,

“Izzat ki ladai thi — it was a fight for self-respect.”

That fight continues to inspire generations of women who demand equality under the law, regardless of faith or community.

Shah Bano’s Family Seeks Legal Action Against Haq

Ahead of Haq’s release, Shah Bano’s legal heirs, represented by Advocate Tousif Warsi, have filed a petition in the Indore High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The petition alleges that the movie misrepresents Sharia law and portrays it in a negative light, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. It also claims that the filmmakers do not possess legal authorization from Shah Bano’s family to depict her story.

The court is expected to hear the matter soon.

Haq Release Date, Cast, and Crew

Title: Haq

Director: Suparn S. Varma

Writer: Reshu Nath

Producers: Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, Baweja Studios

Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Release Date: November 7, 2025

The film promises to explore themes of justice, gender, and faith while reigniting debate on a case that forever changed India’s legal landscape.

Also Read:

Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in a Gritty Assam-Set Crime Thriller