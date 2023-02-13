Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Leave With Their Son And Family For A Grand Udaipur Wedding

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic will have a lavish wedding ceremony and reception in Udaipur on February 14, 2023. It's been three years since Hardik, a cricketer, and his actor-model wife tied the knot back in 2020. But there hasn’t been a reception yet.

After getting engaged on a cruise on New Year's Day, 2020, Hardik and Natasa will tie the knot during the COVID-19 quarantine. They tied the knot in a small ceremony on May 31st, 2020. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their son Agastya into the world. Hardik posted a picture of himself with the caption, "We are blessed with our baby boy" on Instagram to announce the birth. Hadik posted a lovely message to his fiancee Natasa last month, marking three years since they first became engaged. He posted a photo of himself and Natasa to Instagram with the caption, "Happy 3 years to us, baby."

Natasa, originally from Serbia, and her son Agastya were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the airport. She was also wearing a black top and black pants with a blazer. They were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday, joining Hardik, Natasha, and their son Agastya Pandya on their way to Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Wedding bells for Hardik and Natasa are set for Thursday, February 14 in Udaipur, and the bride is planning to wear a white Dolce & Gabbana gown. Wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on February 13 and continue through February 16. There will be a white wedding, but there will also be haldi, mehendi, and sangeet parties before it.