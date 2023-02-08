Women's IPL: 2 Cricketers From Assam Shortlisted For Auctions

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing a Women’s Premier League, the inaugural season of which will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26, preparations are in full swing.

Ahead of the first match though, the franchises will head into an auction in which each of the teams will buy themselves the players to represent the franchise on the pitch. In a welcome news for Assam, two women cricketers from here will be in the pot for the auctions.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced this on Wednesday. According to the ACA, two of its players have been shortlisted for the auction for the Women’s IPL.

The two players shortlisted to be among 409 others to be bought in the auctions by the franchises are Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry.

In a communique, ACA mentioned, “Assam Cricket Association is happy to announce that two of its players – Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry – have been shortlisted for auction for the Women’s IPL.”

“A total of 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023,” it added.