Hawkeye Actor Back Home after Snow Plow Accident

After being discharged from the hospital, Jeremy Renner is now back at home where he will continue to recover from the critical snow plow injury.

Renner confirmed the news in a January 16 tweet, telling fans that he was "very excited" to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown' at home.

Replying to a tweet from the official 'Mayor of Kingstown' account that informed followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner's accident took place on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families."