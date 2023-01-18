'The Kashmir Files' to Re-Release in Theatres on Jan 19

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files', which was released in theatres last year and proved to be a blockbuster hit, is all set to hit the silver screens once again this year on Thursday, which the Kashmiri Hindu community observes as 'Exodus Day'.

Actor Anupam Kher who essays a pivotal role in the film, on Wednesday, took to his Twitter handle and made the special announcement.

He wrote, "Probably for the first time a film releases a second time in the same year. Please watch #TheKashmirFiles releasing tomorrow again to pay tribute to #33YearsOfKPEXodus!"

Agnihotri too took to Twitter and shared, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW."