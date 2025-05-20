Hera Pheri 3 in Trouble? Akshay Kumar Plans Rs 25 Crore Suit Against Paresh Rawal

In a dramatic turn of events shaking up Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has reportedly decided to take legal action against his co-star Paresh Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages after Rawal’s sudden exit from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3 allegedly sabotaged the film’s shoot.

This move comes just two days after Paresh Rawal confirmed his departure via an X post, sparking controversy and speculation.

On May 18, Paresh Rawal was quick to clarify that his decision to quit the film was not due to creative differences or money issues. In a firm statement, Rawal tweeted,

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Despite the actor reportedly being paid three times his usual fee for the project, Akshay Kumar, who also produces the film after acquiring the rights from Feroz Nadiadwala, is not holding back. Along with co-star Suniel Shetty, shooting for the comedy sequel had kicked off in April under the veteran director Priyadarshan’s helm.

A source close to the production told Hindustan Times, "Paresh himself announced his involvement early this year, actively participated in pre-production, and even shot a day’s schedule, including the teaser. He never expressed any dissatisfaction. For him to now suddenly back out and hurt the fans as well as the producer financially is clearly a move in bad faith."

Further adding to the fire, another insider said, "Paresh showed blatant disregard for professional integrity. If he had any reservations, he should have voiced them before signing the contract and taking the advance. Producers in Bollywood must now stand firm and not bow to actors’ whims like in Hollywood."

The Hera Pheri franchise, loved by millions since the original 2000 blockbuster and its 2006 sequel, was eagerly awaiting its third installment — but this legal battle threatens to throw the project into uncertainty.

As the drama unfolds, fans are left wondering: will Hera Pheri 3 survive this clash of titans, or is the film’s future now hanging by a thread?

