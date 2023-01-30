Here's What SRK Said at Pathaan's First Media Event

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham on Monday attended Pathaan’s first media event.

During the interaction, SRK revealed the story behind taking a break for 4 long years to do a film.

"The four, actually 2 years have some good parts and some bad parts like in all our lives because of Covid. This is exactly the same for me. I didn't work, I wanted to be with the children. The good thing was for the first time I could see my children grow, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. I could spend time with my family and friends. The second good thing was my last film didn't work and people started saying that now my films,” SRK said.

He jokingly added "I thought of an alternative business. And thought of opening a restaurant and for that started cooking. I started cooking to open a restaurant. And thought to name it Red Chillies food eatery. Then I learned to cook Italian cuisine and that went well."

He further said, "Siddharth who loves to eat and for 10 days I made him ear pizza as he was not happy with my work. The good thing was that also when I came to know that John is doing Pathaan with me. I have never worked with him. We have done small endorsements together. John is a very old friend of mine, when I came to Mumbai we got to know each other but unfortunately we have not worked together."

"Its nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread the happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days are the happiest,” he continued.

The megastar also sang two songs from his movie during the event.

SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ has broke all records at the box office and brought the entire into a celebration mood.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Apart from crisp dialogues and high-octane action sequences, it’s Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. Notably, it is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018).

The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

In just five days, 'Pathaan' collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide and is on a record-breaking spree both at the domestic and international box office.