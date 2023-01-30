Odisha Health Minister Murder: Accused Cop Dismissed from Service

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Krishna Das who killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has been dismissed from service.

ASI Gopal Das opened fire at the health minister from point-blank range at Brajrajnagar in the Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The Minister, who was said to be in critical condition, was airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last.

He was shot at by the police personnel near Brajarajnagar following which he was critically injured. A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.

On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, the officials said.

According to officials, the injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.