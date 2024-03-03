Highly Anticipated Assamese Film 'Sundarpur Chaos' Unveils Captivating Posters

The motion poster of the film was launched at a ceremony held at the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation's Aideo Cinema Hall in the city, graced by the esteemed presence of prominent filmmaker, critic, and photographer, Utpal Dutta, who officiated the launch. The event was also honored by the Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, Seemanta Shekhar, who released the static poster of the film.