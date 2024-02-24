Exciting Malayalam Releases This Week: Movies and Series to Watch

Manjummel Boys (Theatrical Release)

"Manjummel Boys" follows the journey of eleven close-knit friends from Manjummel, Ernakulum, embarking on an adventure to Kodaikanal. The film delves into the dynamics of their friendship and how a life-altering incident during their trip reshapes their bonds. Inspired by a true story of a youth's encounter with the infamous Guna Caves, also known as Devil's Kitchen, in Kodaikanal, this movie promises an engaging narrative.