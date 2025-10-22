Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Where to Watch Sai Sreenivas & Parameswaran’s Telugu Horror Thriller

Telugu cinema enthusiasts can now stream the supernatural thriller Kishkindhapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, directly from home. Known for its eerie twists and emotional storytelling, the film has made a strong impact with audiences and is now available on OTT platforms for digital viewing.

Kishkindhapuri OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

The film officially premiered on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025, at 6 PM. Currently, it streams in Telugu, while dubbed versions in other languages are expected to follow. Kishkindhapuri’s digital debut gives viewers who missed the theatrical release an opportunity to experience the gripping horror thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, the film combines horror, mystery, and human emotion set against a haunting rural backdrop. The narrative escalates in the second half with unexpected twists, keeping viewers on edge throughout.

OTT Release Date: October 17, 2025

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Supernatural

Languages Available: Telugu (other dubbed versions expected later)

The film digitally premiered at 6 PM on ZEE5, offering viewers who missed the theatrical release a chance to experience its suspenseful narrative. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, Kishkindhapuri combines supernatural elements with deep human emotions, creating a balance of fear and empathy throughout its runtime.

Cast and Performances

The film features a strong ensemble cast:

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas – praised for delivering one of his most mature and emotionally layered performances

Anupama Parameswaran – lauded for expressive acting and on-screen chemistry with Bellamkonda

Supporting Cast: Sandy Master, Hyper Aadhi, Prema, Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, Sudarshan

The supporting actors significantly enhance the suspenseful atmosphere and contribute to the film’s eerie, chilling mood.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas delivers one of his most mature performances to date, bringing emotional depth and intensity to his role. His portrayal has been praised as a strong comeback following a few underwhelming releases.

Anupama Parameswaran also impressed audiences with her expressive acting and on-screen chemistry with Bellamkonda. After the box-office setback of Paradha, this film’s OTT success has been a welcome boost for the actress.

The supporting cast, including Sandy Master, Hyper Aadhi, Prema, Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, and Sudarshan, significantly contributes to the suspenseful tone and atmospheric tension of the film.

Direction, Music, and Production

Kishkindhapuri’s spine-chilling atmosphere is heightened by Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score, which amplifies the tension and suspense in critical moments.

Produced under the Shine Screens banner by Sahu Garapati, the film features high-quality visuals and meticulous storytelling, ensuring a polished and immersive horror experience.

Box Office Performance and OTT Popularity

Though Kishkindhapuri faced competition from other big releases like Teja Sajja’s Mirai, it managed to perform modestly at the box office. Its digital release on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium has given it a fresh audience and recognition for its unique blend of horror and emotion.

Anupama Parameswaran expressed her delight at the film’s OTT reception, stating that the success of Kishkindhapuri gave her confidence and a reason to smile after the disappointment of Paradha.

Upcoming Projects: Anupama Parameswaran

Following the success of Kishkindhapuri, Anupama is set to release her next Telugu film, Bison, on October 24, 2025. She shared that the Telugu audience appreciates content-rich films, and she is excited for the response to Bison. Additionally, she has signed two more Telugu projects, with details expected soon.

Where to Watch Kishkindhapuri

Viewers can now stream Kishkindhapuri on:

ZEE5 (Telugu version currently available)

This horror thriller is ideal for fans of supernatural suspense, emotional drama, and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.

Kishkindhapuri successfully combines supernatural horror with emotional depth, making it a must-watch for Telugu cinema fans. With strong performances from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, gripping storytelling, and a haunting atmosphere, the film has carved a niche for itself on OTT platforms. Its digital release ensures that the suspense and thrills of Kishkindhapuri can now be experienced by audiences everywhere.

