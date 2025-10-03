Hindi OTT Releases October 2025: War 2, Baaghi 4, Param Sundari & More

October 2025 promises a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with a mix of action thrillers, romantic comedies, crime dramas, and horror comedies releasing across Netflix, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Prime Video. From the high-octane War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to the cross-cultural rom-com Param Sundari, and the horror-comedy Thamma, the lineup caters to every kind of viewer. The month also brings gripping drama series like 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms and crime thrillers like Search: The Naina Murder Case and Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash.

Latest Hindi OTT Releases – October 2025

Title Release Date Platform Genre 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms Oct 1 Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) Drama, Biopic Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Oct 2 Theatrical Romantic Comedy War 2 Oct 9 Netflix Action, Thriller Kurukshetra Oct 10 Netflix Animated, Epic Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Oct 10 Theatrical Drama Search: The Naina Murder Case Oct 10 JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Crime, Drama Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash Oct 17 ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Crime, Thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Oct 21 Theatrical Romance, Drama Thamma Oct 21 Theatrical Horror, Comedy Param Sundari Oct 24 Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up) Romance, Comedy Baaghi 4 Oct 31 Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up) Action, Thriller

Shows & Movies Streaming on Sony LIV

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms – October 1

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Cast: Paresh Pahuja

Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, this series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist who abandons his high-profile career to help his former mentor build an innovative ed-tech startup. The story explores student pressures and the profound influence of mentors.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

War 2 – October 9

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Platform: Netflix

Set in the YRF Spy Universe, the story revolves around Kabir (Hrithik) and Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr NTR), entangled in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involving betrayal, patriotism, and childhood rivalries.

Kurukshetra – October 10

Genre: Animated, Epic

Cast: N/A (Voice Cast)

Platform: Netflix

This animated series retells the Mahabharata, focusing on the 18-day battle and the inner struggles, grudges, and moral dilemmas of its key warriors.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Search: The Naina Murder Case – October 10

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das (Lead)

Platform: JioHotstar

Crime drama featuring ACP Sanyukta Das as she investigates a teenage girl’s murder while navigating her personal life. The investigation reveals society’s hidden evils and challenges posed by social media.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash – October 17

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

Platform: ZEE5

A high-stakes crime thriller inspired by true events. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat investigates a missing woman’s case, uncovering trafficking and deceit while a tender romance unfolds between Meera and Sameer.

Shows & Movies Streaming onPrime Video

Param Sundari – October 24

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Platform: Prime Video

A romantic comedy exploring love in the digital age. When Param connects with Sundari through an AI dating app, their North-South cultural clash leads to humor, conflict, and budding romance.

Baaghi 4 – October 31

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Platform: Prime Video

Tiger Shroff plays Ronny, a navy officer haunted by his girlfriend’s supposed death. He uncovers a dangerous antagonist’s plot and embarks on a journey of vengeance, justice, and love.

Editor’s Picks – Top Hindi OTT Titles This Month

War 2 (Netflix): High-octane action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR. Param Sundari (Prime Video): Cross-cultural romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor. Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash (ZEE5): Crime thriller based on real events.

