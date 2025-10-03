Hindi OTT Releases October 2025: War 2, Baaghi 4, Param Sundari & More

October 2025 promises a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with a mix of action thrillers, romantic comedies, crime dramas, and horror comedies releasing across Netflix, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Prime Video. From the high-octane War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to the cross-cultural rom-com Param Sundari, and the horror-comedy Thamma, the lineup caters to every kind of viewer. The month also brings gripping drama series like 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms and crime thrillers like Search: The Naina Murder Case and Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash.
Latest Hindi OTT Releases – October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Platform
|Genre
|13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms
|Oct 1
|Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
|Drama, Biopic
|Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
|Oct 2
|Theatrical
|Romantic Comedy
|War 2
|Oct 9
|Netflix
|Action, Thriller
|Kurukshetra
|Oct 10
|Netflix
|Animated, Epic
|Lord Curzon Ki Haveli
|Oct 10
|Theatrical
|Drama
|Search: The Naina Murder Case
|Oct 10
|JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
|Crime, Drama
|Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash
|Oct 17
|ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
|Crime, Thriller
|Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
|Oct 21
|Theatrical
|Romance, Drama
|Thamma
|Oct 21
|Theatrical
|Horror, Comedy
|Param Sundari
|Oct 24
|Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up)
|Romance, Comedy
|Baaghi 4
|Oct 31
|Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up)
|Action, Thriller
Shows & Movies Streaming on Sony LIV
13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms – October 1
Genre: Drama, Biopic
Cast: Paresh Pahuja
Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, this series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist who abandons his high-profile career to help his former mentor build an innovative ed-tech startup. The story explores student pressures and the profound influence of mentors.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
War 2 – October 9
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani
Platform: Netflix
Set in the YRF Spy Universe, the story revolves around Kabir (Hrithik) and Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr NTR), entangled in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involving betrayal, patriotism, and childhood rivalries.
Kurukshetra – October 10
Genre: Animated, Epic
Cast: N/A (Voice Cast)
Platform: Netflix
This animated series retells the Mahabharata, focusing on the 18-day battle and the inner struggles, grudges, and moral dilemmas of its key warriors.
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Search: The Naina Murder Case – October 10
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das (Lead)
Platform: JioHotstar
Crime drama featuring ACP Sanyukta Das as she investigates a teenage girl’s murder while navigating her personal life. The investigation reveals society’s hidden evils and challenges posed by social media.
Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5
Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash – October 17
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar
Platform: ZEE5
A high-stakes crime thriller inspired by true events. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat investigates a missing woman’s case, uncovering trafficking and deceit while a tender romance unfolds between Meera and Sameer.
Shows & Movies Streaming onPrime Video
Param Sundari – October 24
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
Platform: Prime Video
A romantic comedy exploring love in the digital age. When Param connects with Sundari through an AI dating app, their North-South cultural clash leads to humor, conflict, and budding romance.
Baaghi 4 – October 31
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa
Platform: Prime Video
Tiger Shroff plays Ronny, a navy officer haunted by his girlfriend’s supposed death. He uncovers a dangerous antagonist’s plot and embarks on a journey of vengeance, justice, and love.
Editor’s Picks – Top Hindi OTT Titles This Month
War 2 (Netflix): High-octane action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR.
Param Sundari (Prime Video): Cross-cultural romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor.
Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash (ZEE5): Crime thriller based on real events.
Also Read:
Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More\