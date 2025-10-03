Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Hindi OTT Releases October 2025: War 2, Baaghi 4, Param Sundari & More

October 2025 is packed with Bollywood OTT releases and theatrical hits. Key highlights include action thrillers War 2 and Baaghi 4, rom-com Param Sundari, crime dramas like Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash, and educational drama 13th.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
hindi ott releases in oct

hindi ott releases in oct

October 2025 promises a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with a mix of action thrillers, romantic comedies, crime dramas, and horror comedies releasing across Netflix, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Prime Video. From the high-octane War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to the cross-cultural rom-com Param Sundari, and the horror-comedy Thamma, the lineup caters to every kind of viewer. The month also brings gripping drama series like 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms and crime thrillers like Search: The Naina Murder Case and Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash.

Latest Hindi OTT Releases – October 2025

TitleRelease DatePlatformGenre
13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In ClassroomsOct 1Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)Drama, Biopic
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariOct 2TheatricalRomantic Comedy
War 2Oct 9NetflixAction, Thriller
KurukshetraOct 10NetflixAnimated, Epic
Lord Curzon Ki HaveliOct 10TheatricalDrama
Search: The Naina Murder CaseOct 10JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)Crime, Drama
Bhagwat – Chapter 1: RaakshashOct 17ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)Crime, Thriller
Ek Deewane Ki DeewaniyatOct 21TheatricalRomance, Drama
ThammaOct 21TheatricalHorror, Comedy
Param SundariOct 24Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up)Romance, Comedy
Baaghi 4Oct 31Prime Video (also on OTTplay Premium with top-up)Action, Thriller

Shows & Movies Streaming on Sony LIV

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught In Classrooms – October 1

  • Genre: Drama, Biopic

  • Cast: Paresh Pahuja

  • Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
    Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, this series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist who abandons his high-profile career to help his former mentor build an innovative ed-tech startup. The story explores student pressures and the profound influence of mentors.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

War 2 – October 9

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

  • Platform: Netflix
    Set in the YRF Spy Universe, the story revolves around Kabir (Hrithik) and Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr NTR), entangled in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game involving betrayal, patriotism, and childhood rivalries.

Kurukshetra – October 10

  • Genre: Animated, Epic

  • Cast: N/A (Voice Cast)

  • Platform: Netflix
    This animated series retells the Mahabharata, focusing on the 18-day battle and the inner struggles, grudges, and moral dilemmas of its key warriors.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Search: The Naina Murder Case – October 10

  • Genre: Crime, Drama

  • Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das (Lead)

  • Platform: JioHotstar 
    Crime drama featuring ACP Sanyukta Das as she investigates a teenage girl’s murder while navigating her personal life. The investigation reveals society’s hidden evils and challenges posed by social media.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash – October 17

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

  • Platform: ZEE5 
    A high-stakes crime thriller inspired by true events. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat investigates a missing woman’s case, uncovering trafficking and deceit while a tender romance unfolds between Meera and Sameer.

Shows & Movies Streaming onPrime Video 

Param Sundari – October 24

  • Genre: Romance, Comedy

  • Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

  • Platform: Prime Video 
    A romantic comedy exploring love in the digital age. When Param connects with Sundari through an AI dating app, their North-South cultural clash leads to humor, conflict, and budding romance.

Baaghi 4 – October 31

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

  • Platform: Prime Video 
    Tiger Shroff plays Ronny, a navy officer haunted by his girlfriend’s supposed death. He uncovers a dangerous antagonist’s plot and embarks on a journey of vengeance, justice, and love.

Editor’s Picks – Top Hindi OTT Titles This Month

  1. War 2 (Netflix): High-octane action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR.

  2. Param Sundari (Prime Video): Cross-cultural romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor.

  3. Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash (ZEE5): Crime thriller based on real events.

Also Read:

Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More\

Hindi OTT Releases