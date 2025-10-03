Subscribe

Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More

October 2025 brings a packed slate of South Indian theatrical releases. Highlights include the Kannada prequel Kantara Chapter 1, Tamil Diwali releases Dude, Bison, and Diesel, as well as Telugu films Vrushabha, Telusu Kada, and K-Ramp.

Abhilasha Pathak
The month of October 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Tamil and Telugu films hitting theatres, including festive Diwali releases. From Pradeep Ranganathan’s youthful entertainer Dude to Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama Bison and Harish Kalyan’s action-packed Diesel, audiences are in for a cinematic treat. Other anticipated releases include the Kannada-Telugu bilinguals Vrushabha, Telusu Kada, and the romantic drama K-Ramp.

Upcoming Tamil & Telugu Films in Theatres – October 2025

TitleLanguageRelease DateGenreCast
Kantara Chapter 1KannadaOct 2nd 2025Action, DramaRishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, Rakesh Poojary
DudeTamilOct 17, 2025Comedy, DramaPradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam
BisonTamilOct 17, 2025Sports DramaDhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan, Anurag Arora
DieselTamilOct 12, 2025Action, DramaHarish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna
VrushabhaTeluguOct 16, 2025Action, DramaMohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, Ch Chandrakanth, Ramachandra Raju, Mahendra Rajput, Neha Saxena, Bhaskar BV, Samarjit Lankesh, Siddique, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth
Telusu KadaTeluguOct 17, 2025DramaRaashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty
K-RampTeluguOct 17, 2025RomanceKiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja

Tamil, Telugu & Kannada theatrical releases this October 2025

Kantara Chapter 1

  • Release Date: Oct 2nd, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Drama

  • Synopsis: Rishab Shetty leads the Kannada prequel that explores the origins of the blockbuster Kantara. With Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, the film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed family dramas.

Dude

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy, Drama

  • Synopsis: Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan stars in this youthful entertainer directed by Kirtheeswaran. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, with Sarath Kumar, Rohini, and others in supporting roles. The first single, Oorum Blood, has set an energetic tone for the film. Music by Sai Abhyankkar.

Bison

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Sports Drama

  • Synopsis: Dhruv Vikram leads this kabaddi-based sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. Supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan. The film combines sports, drama, and family dynamics.

Diesel

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Drama

  • Synopsis: Harish Kalyan headlines this action drama directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead, with a strong ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Vivek Prasanna. Music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Vrushabha

  • Release Date: Oct 16, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Drama

  • Synopsis: Mohanlal leads this Telugu action-drama alongside Ragini Dwivedi and a strong supporting cast. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film promises high-octane action sequences and family drama.

Telusu Kada

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Drama

  • Synopsis: A heartfelt drama featuring Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed by Neeraja Kona.

K-Ramp

  • Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

  • Genre: Romance

  • Synopsis: Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja lead this romantic drama, directed by Jains Nani.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South Indian Films This Month

  1. Dude (Tamil): A Diwali-ready entertainer with Pradeep Ranganathan’s charm and youthful energy.

  2. Bison (Tamil): Dhruv Vikram returns with a gripping sports drama backed by Mari Selvaraj.

  3. Vrushabha (Telugu): Mohanlal’s action-packed drama with a stellar ensemble cast.

