Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More

The month of October 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Tamil and Telugu films hitting theatres, including festive Diwali releases. From Pradeep Ranganathan’s youthful entertainer Dude to Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama Bison and Harish Kalyan’s action-packed Diesel, audiences are in for a cinematic treat. Other anticipated releases include the Kannada-Telugu bilinguals Vrushabha, Telusu Kada, and the romantic drama K-Ramp.
Upcoming Tamil & Telugu Films in Theatres – October 2025
|Title
|Language
|Release Date
|Genre
|Cast
|Kantara Chapter 1
|Kannada
|Oct 2nd 2025
|Action, Drama
|Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, Rakesh Poojary
|Dude
|Tamil
|Oct 17, 2025
|Comedy, Drama
|Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam
|Bison
|Tamil
|Oct 17, 2025
|Sports Drama
|Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan, Anurag Arora
|Diesel
|Tamil
|Oct 12, 2025
|Action, Drama
|Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna
|Vrushabha
|Telugu
|Oct 16, 2025
|Action, Drama
|Mohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, Ch Chandrakanth, Ramachandra Raju, Mahendra Rajput, Neha Saxena, Bhaskar BV, Samarjit Lankesh, Siddique, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth
|Telusu Kada
|Telugu
|Oct 17, 2025
|Drama
|Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty
|K-Ramp
|Telugu
|Oct 17, 2025
|Romance
|Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja
Tamil, Telugu & Kannada theatrical releases this October 2025
Kantara Chapter 1
Release Date: Oct 2nd, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
Synopsis: Rishab Shetty leads the Kannada prequel that explores the origins of the blockbuster Kantara. With Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, the film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed family dramas.
Dude
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Synopsis: Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan stars in this youthful entertainer directed by Kirtheeswaran. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, with Sarath Kumar, Rohini, and others in supporting roles. The first single, Oorum Blood, has set an energetic tone for the film. Music by Sai Abhyankkar.
Bison
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Sports Drama
Synopsis: Dhruv Vikram leads this kabaddi-based sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. Supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan. The film combines sports, drama, and family dynamics.
Diesel
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
Synopsis: Harish Kalyan headlines this action drama directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead, with a strong ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Vivek Prasanna. Music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.
Vrushabha
Release Date: Oct 16, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
Synopsis: Mohanlal leads this Telugu action-drama alongside Ragini Dwivedi and a strong supporting cast. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film promises high-octane action sequences and family drama.
Telusu Kada
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A heartfelt drama featuring Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed by Neeraja Kona.
K-Ramp
Release Date: Oct 17, 2025
Genre: Romance
Synopsis: Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja lead this romantic drama, directed by Jains Nani.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South Indian Films This Month
Dude (Tamil): A Diwali-ready entertainer with Pradeep Ranganathan’s charm and youthful energy.
Bison (Tamil): Dhruv Vikram returns with a gripping sports drama backed by Mari Selvaraj.
Vrushabha (Telugu): Mohanlal’s action-packed drama with a stellar ensemble cast.
