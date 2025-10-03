Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Theatrical Releases October 2025: Dude, Bison, Diesel & More

The month of October 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Tamil and Telugu films hitting theatres, including festive Diwali releases. From Pradeep Ranganathan’s youthful entertainer Dude to Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama Bison and Harish Kalyan’s action-packed Diesel, audiences are in for a cinematic treat. Other anticipated releases include the Kannada-Telugu bilinguals Vrushabha, Telusu Kada, and the romantic drama K-Ramp.

Upcoming Tamil & Telugu Films in Theatres – October 2025

Title Language Release Date Genre Cast Kantara Chapter 1 Kannada Oct 2nd 2025 Action, Drama Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, Rakesh Poojary Dude Tamil Oct 17, 2025 Comedy, Drama Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam Bison Tamil Oct 17, 2025 Sports Drama Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan, Anurag Arora Diesel Tamil Oct 12, 2025 Action, Drama Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna Vrushabha Telugu Oct 16, 2025 Action, Drama Mohanlal, Ragini Dwivedi, Ch Chandrakanth, Ramachandra Raju, Mahendra Rajput, Neha Saxena, Bhaskar BV, Samarjit Lankesh, Siddique, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Telusu Kada Telugu Oct 17, 2025 Drama Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty K-Ramp Telugu Oct 17, 2025 Romance Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja

Tamil, Telugu & Kannada theatrical releases this October 2025

Kantara Chapter 1

Release Date: Oct 2nd, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Synopsis: Rishab Shetty leads the Kannada prequel that explores the origins of the blockbuster Kantara. With Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, the film is a must-watch for fans of action-packed family dramas.

Dude

Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Synopsis: Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan stars in this youthful entertainer directed by Kirtheeswaran. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, with Sarath Kumar, Rohini, and others in supporting roles. The first single, Oorum Blood, has set an energetic tone for the film. Music by Sai Abhyankkar.

Bison

Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

Genre: Sports Drama

Synopsis: Dhruv Vikram leads this kabaddi-based sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. Supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan. The film combines sports, drama, and family dynamics.

Diesel

Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Synopsis: Harish Kalyan headlines this action drama directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead, with a strong ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Vivek Prasanna. Music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Vrushabha



Release Date: Oct 16, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Synopsis: Mohanlal leads this Telugu action-drama alongside Ragini Dwivedi and a strong supporting cast. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film promises high-octane action sequences and family drama.

Telusu Kada



Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A heartfelt drama featuring Raashi Khanna, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed by Neeraja Kona.

K-Ramp

Release Date: Oct 17, 2025

Genre: Romance

Synopsis: Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja lead this romantic drama, directed by Jains Nani.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South Indian Films This Month

Dude (Tamil): A Diwali-ready entertainer with Pradeep Ranganathan’s charm and youthful energy. Bison (Tamil): Dhruv Vikram returns with a gripping sports drama backed by Mari Selvaraj. Vrushabha (Telugu): Mohanlal’s action-packed drama with a stellar ensemble cast.

