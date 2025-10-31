Hindi OTT Releases This November 2025: Top Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, & More

November 2025 arrives with a star-studded slate of Hindi OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and JioHotstar. Viewers can expect everything from powerful political sagas and high-stakes thrillers to light-hearted comedies and family dramas.

Highlights of the month include The Family Man Season 3, Maharani Season 4, Delhi Crime 3, and the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3, alongside new titles like Baramulla, Nishaanchi, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in November 2025.

Complete List of Hindi OTT Releases – November 2025

Title OTT Release Date Streaming Platform Genre Maharani Season 4 November 7 SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) Political Drama Baramulla November 7 Netflix Crime, Political Thriller Thode Door Thode Paas November 7 Zee5 (OTTplay Premium) Romantic Drama Delhi Crime Season 3 November 13 Netflix Crime, Police Procedural Nishaanchi November 14 Prime Video Action, Thriller Jolly LLB 3 November 14 Netflix & JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Legal Comedy Homebound November 21 Netflix Drama, Mystery The Family Man Season 3 November 21 Prime Video Spy Thriller, Action Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari November 27 Netflix Romantic Comedy Dining with the Kapoors TBA Netflix Family, Drama

New Streaming on Prime Video

The Family Man Season 3

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Spy Thriller, Action

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi

The third season of the iconic series raises the stakes as Srikant Tiwari faces a new geopolitical threat in Northeast India. Balancing his chaotic family life and dangerous double life, he must choose between duty and survival.

Nishaanchi

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha, Kumud Mishra

An intense revenge thriller from Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi follows a sharpshooter haunted by betrayal as he navigates a world of crime, loyalty, and vengeance in rural Uttar Pradesh.

New Streaming on Netflix

Baramulla

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Crime, Political Thriller

Cast: Manav Kaul, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey

Set in the chilling backdrop of Kashmir, Baramulla blends politics and mystery as a local police officer investigates the disappearance of a child—unraveling secrets that threaten to destroy an entire town.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Crime, Police Procedural

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team tackle their darkest case yet—a cross-border human trafficking ring. A chilling and emotional continuation of the Emmy-winning series.

Homebound

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Neena Gupta

A moving mystery inspired by true lockdown stories, Homebound explores friendship, faith, and survival as two childhood friends find themselves trapped by both circumstance and conscience.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release Date: November 27

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf

In this festive rom-com, two jilted lovers team up to crash a destination wedding, only to find unexpected love amidst chaos and laughter.

Dining with the Kapoors

Release Date: TBA

Genre: Family, Drama

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

An intimate, documentary-style exploration of the Kapoor family’s legacy—where food, film, and family bonds intertwine over one iconic dinner table.

New Streaming on SonyLIV

Maharani Season 4

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Political Drama

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial

Rani Bharti returns stronger than ever as her political career expands to Delhi. The season explores power, corruption, and gender dynamics in a male-dominated world of politics.

New Streaming on Zee5

Thode Door Thode Paas

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur

A heartwarming family dramedy about digital detox and rediscovering human connections. When a patriarch challenges his family to live without technology, chaos and laughter ensue.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Legal Comedy, Satire

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao

Two rival lawyers clash again in an uproarious courtroom face-off that exposes corruption while delivering plenty of laughs. Streaming simultaneously on Netflix and JioHotstar.

Editor’s Picks – Top Hindi OTT Highlights for November 2025

The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video): A high-octane espionage thriller with Manoj Bajpayee back in action.

Maharani Season 4 (SonyLIV): Huma Qureshi shines in a gripping continuation of political warfare.

Delhi Crime 3 (Netflix): Dark, powerful, and emotionally raw — a standout crime procedural.

Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar): Comedy meets courtroom chaos in a socially charged narrative.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Netflix): A colorful romantic comedy for the festive season.

With power-packed sequels, intriguing originals, and a mix of genres, November 2025 promises to be a landmark month for Hindi OTT entertainment. Whether you’re drawn to political intrigue in Maharani 4, courtroom wit in Jolly LLB 3, or the gripping thrills of The Family Man 3, every major platform has something binge-worthy this month.

Netflix dominates the roster with Baramulla, Delhi Crime 3, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, while Prime Video and SonyLIV continue to deliver high-quality originals. For Hindi cinema lovers, November is the ultimate OTT feast.

