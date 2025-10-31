Hindi OTT Releases This November 2025: Top Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, & More

November 2025 arrives with a star-studded slate of Hindi OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and JioHotstar. Viewers can expect everything from powerful political sagas and high-stakes thrillers to light-hearted comedies and family dramas.
Highlights of the month include The Family Man Season 3, Maharani Season 4, Delhi Crime 3, and the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3, alongside new titles like Baramulla, Nishaanchi, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in November 2025.
Complete List of Hindi OTT Releases – November 2025
|Title
|OTT Release Date
|Streaming Platform
|Genre
|Maharani Season 4
|November 7
|SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium)
|Political Drama
|Baramulla
|November 7
|Netflix
|Crime, Political Thriller
|Thode Door Thode Paas
|November 7
|Zee5 (OTTplay Premium)
|Romantic Drama
|Delhi Crime Season 3
|November 13
|Netflix
|Crime, Police Procedural
|Nishaanchi
|November 14
|Prime Video
|Action, Thriller
|Jolly LLB 3
|November 14
|Netflix & JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
|Legal Comedy
|Homebound
|November 21
|Netflix
|Drama, Mystery
|The Family Man Season 3
|November 21
|Prime Video
|Spy Thriller, Action
|Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
|November 27
|Netflix
|Romantic Comedy
|Dining with the Kapoors
|TBA
|Netflix
|Family, Drama
New Streaming on Prime Video
The Family Man Season 3
Release Date: November 21
Genre: Spy Thriller, Action
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi
The third season of the iconic series raises the stakes as Srikant Tiwari faces a new geopolitical threat in Northeast India. Balancing his chaotic family life and dangerous double life, he must choose between duty and survival.
Nishaanchi
Release Date: November 14
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha, Kumud Mishra
An intense revenge thriller from Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi follows a sharpshooter haunted by betrayal as he navigates a world of crime, loyalty, and vengeance in rural Uttar Pradesh.
New Streaming on Netflix
Baramulla
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Crime, Political Thriller
Cast: Manav Kaul, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey
Set in the chilling backdrop of Kashmir, Baramulla blends politics and mystery as a local police officer investigates the disappearance of a child—unraveling secrets that threaten to destroy an entire town.
Delhi Crime Season 3
Release Date: November 13
Genre: Crime, Police Procedural
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi
DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team tackle their darkest case yet—a cross-border human trafficking ring. A chilling and emotional continuation of the Emmy-winning series.
Homebound
Release Date: November 21
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Neena Gupta
A moving mystery inspired by true lockdown stories, Homebound explores friendship, faith, and survival as two childhood friends find themselves trapped by both circumstance and conscience.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Release Date: November 27
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf
In this festive rom-com, two jilted lovers team up to crash a destination wedding, only to find unexpected love amidst chaos and laughter.
Dining with the Kapoors
Release Date: TBA
Genre: Family, Drama
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor
An intimate, documentary-style exploration of the Kapoor family’s legacy—where food, film, and family bonds intertwine over one iconic dinner table.
New Streaming on SonyLIV
Maharani Season 4
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Political Drama
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial
Rani Bharti returns stronger than ever as her political career expands to Delhi. The season explores power, corruption, and gender dynamics in a male-dominated world of politics.
New Streaming on Zee5
Thode Door Thode Paas
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Romantic Drama
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur
A heartwarming family dramedy about digital detox and rediscovering human connections. When a patriarch challenges his family to live without technology, chaos and laughter ensue.
New Streaming on JioHotstar
Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: November 14
Genre: Legal Comedy, Satire
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao
Two rival lawyers clash again in an uproarious courtroom face-off that exposes corruption while delivering plenty of laughs. Streaming simultaneously on Netflix and JioHotstar.
Editor’s Picks – Top Hindi OTT Highlights for November 2025
The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video): A high-octane espionage thriller with Manoj Bajpayee back in action.
Maharani Season 4 (SonyLIV): Huma Qureshi shines in a gripping continuation of political warfare.
Delhi Crime 3 (Netflix): Dark, powerful, and emotionally raw — a standout crime procedural.
Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar): Comedy meets courtroom chaos in a socially charged narrative.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Netflix): A colorful romantic comedy for the festive season.
With power-packed sequels, intriguing originals, and a mix of genres, November 2025 promises to be a landmark month for Hindi OTT entertainment. Whether you’re drawn to political intrigue in Maharani 4, courtroom wit in Jolly LLB 3, or the gripping thrills of The Family Man 3, every major platform has something binge-worthy this month.
Netflix dominates the roster with Baramulla, Delhi Crime 3, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, while Prime Video and SonyLIV continue to deliver high-quality originals. For Hindi cinema lovers, November is the ultimate OTT feast.
