Upcoming Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam Theatrical Releases in November 2025

South Indian cinema fans are in for a cinematic treat this November! After a powerful October lineup featuring Kantara Chapter 1 and Idli Kadai, a new wave of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films is gearing up to hit theatres. From The Girlfriend starring Rashmika Mandanna to Mohanlal’s fantasy epic Vrusshabha, here’s your complete guide to all the major South Indian theatrical releases in November 2025.

List of the Theatrical Releases in November 2025

1. Aaromaley – A Romantic Drama About Love and Destiny

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Romantic Drama

Director: Sarang Thiagu

Cast: Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, VTV Ganesh

Aaromaley follows the story of Ajith (Kishen Das), a man who believes deeply in love but struggles to help others find it. His journey takes a new turn when he joins a matrimony firm, setting the stage for heartwarming and humorous moments. With fresh faces and an emotional core, the film offers a soulful take on modern relationships.

2. Jatadhara – Mythological Thriller Rooted in Black Magic

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Mythological Thriller

Directors: Venkat Kalyan, Abhishek Jaiswal

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu

A blend of mythology, mysticism, and dark fantasy, Jatadhara dives into the world of divine energy and black magic. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, the film explores ancient beliefs, rituals, and supernatural powers through a gripping storyline.

3. The Girlfriend – Rashmika Mandanna’s Emotional Relationship Drama

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Romantic Drama

Director: Rahul Ravindran

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Deekshit Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

In The Girlfriend, writer-director Rahul Ravindran presents an emotional exploration of turbulent modern relationships. Rashmika Mandanna takes on one of her most mature and nuanced roles, portraying love, heartbreak, and emotional healing in a realistic setting.

4. Vrusshabha – Mohanlal’s Pan-India Fantasy Action Drama

Release Date: November 6, 2025

Languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi

Genre: Fantasy Action Drama

Director: Nanda Kishore

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena

Vrusshabha stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a powerful father-son saga that blends fantasy, emotion, and large-scale action. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is positioned as one of the biggest South Indian releases of 2025 with a multi-lingual release plan.

5. Kaantha – Dulquer Salmaan in a Historical Period Thriller

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi

Genre: Period Drama / Thriller

Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse

Kaantha is a gripping period drama reportedly inspired by the life of veteran Tamil actor M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, the film promises a richly detailed portrayal of a bygone era, combining emotional depth with a suspenseful narrative.

6. Kumki 2 – A Sequel to the Beloved 2012 Adventure Drama

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Adventure Drama

Director: Prabhu Solomon

Cast: Mathi, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao

Director Prabhu Solomon brings back the world of Kumki with Kumki 2, a continuation of his 2012 hit about the bond between man and nature. Starring Mathi, Arjun Das, and Shrita Rao, the sequel carries forward the emotional and ecological themes of the original with new characters and a deeper emotional story.

7. Mask – Dark Comedy Thriller Backed by Vetrimaaran

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Dark Comedy / Thriller

Director: Vikarnan Ashok

Producers: The Show Must Go On, Black Madras Films

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah

Mask marks the directorial debut of Vikarnan Ashok and stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. Mentored by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the movie mixes elements of dark humor and suspense, promising a sharp and entertaining commentary on identity and deceit.

8. Andhra King Taluka – A Political Action Drama Led by Ram Pothineni

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Political Action Drama

Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna

Andhra King Taluka revolves around power politics and regional identity, featuring Ram Pothineni in a dynamic role. With action, family emotions, and political intrigue, the film promises to be a mass entertainer catering to Telugu audiences.

South Indian Cinema Promises a Diverse November Lineup

November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for South Indian cinema enthusiasts. From emotional love stories to intense thrillers and grand fantasy adventures, each of these films brings a unique flavor to theatres. Whether it’s Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama or Mohanlal’s epic fantasy, moviegoers are sure to find something worth watching on the big screen.

Also Read:

Kannada OTT Releases in November 2025 on Sun Nxt, Prime Video, & more