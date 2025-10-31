Upcoming Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam Theatrical Releases in November 2025

South Indian cinema fans are in for a cinematic treat this November! After a powerful October lineup featuring Kantara Chapter 1 and Idli Kadai, a new wave of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films is gearing up to hit theatres. From The Girlfriend starring Rashmika Mandanna to Mohanlal’s fantasy epic Vrusshabha, here’s your complete guide to all the major South Indian theatrical releases in November 2025.
List of the Theatrical Releases in November 2025
1. Aaromaley – A Romantic Drama About Love and Destiny
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Romantic Drama
Director: Sarang Thiagu
Cast: Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, VTV Ganesh
Aaromaley follows the story of Ajith (Kishen Das), a man who believes deeply in love but struggles to help others find it. His journey takes a new turn when he joins a matrimony firm, setting the stage for heartwarming and humorous moments. With fresh faces and an emotional core, the film offers a soulful take on modern relationships.
2. Jatadhara – Mythological Thriller Rooted in Black Magic
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Mythological Thriller
Directors: Venkat Kalyan, Abhishek Jaiswal
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu
A blend of mythology, mysticism, and dark fantasy, Jatadhara dives into the world of divine energy and black magic. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, the film explores ancient beliefs, rituals, and supernatural powers through a gripping storyline.
3. The Girlfriend – Rashmika Mandanna’s Emotional Relationship Drama
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Romantic Drama
Director: Rahul Ravindran
Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Deekshit Shetty, Anu Emmanuel
In The Girlfriend, writer-director Rahul Ravindran presents an emotional exploration of turbulent modern relationships. Rashmika Mandanna takes on one of her most mature and nuanced roles, portraying love, heartbreak, and emotional healing in a realistic setting.
4. Vrusshabha – Mohanlal’s Pan-India Fantasy Action Drama
Release Date: November 6, 2025
Languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi
Genre: Fantasy Action Drama
Director: Nanda Kishore
Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena
Vrusshabha stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a powerful father-son saga that blends fantasy, emotion, and large-scale action. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is positioned as one of the biggest South Indian releases of 2025 with a multi-lingual release plan.
5. Kaantha – Dulquer Salmaan in a Historical Period Thriller
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi
Genre: Period Drama / Thriller
Director: Selvamani Selvaraj
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse
Kaantha is a gripping period drama reportedly inspired by the life of veteran Tamil actor M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, the film promises a richly detailed portrayal of a bygone era, combining emotional depth with a suspenseful narrative.
6. Kumki 2 – A Sequel to the Beloved 2012 Adventure Drama
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Adventure Drama
Director: Prabhu Solomon
Cast: Mathi, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao
Director Prabhu Solomon brings back the world of Kumki with Kumki 2, a continuation of his 2012 hit about the bond between man and nature. Starring Mathi, Arjun Das, and Shrita Rao, the sequel carries forward the emotional and ecological themes of the original with new characters and a deeper emotional story.
7. Mask – Dark Comedy Thriller Backed by Vetrimaaran
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Dark Comedy / Thriller
Director: Vikarnan Ashok
Producers: The Show Must Go On, Black Madras Films
Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah
Mask marks the directorial debut of Vikarnan Ashok and stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. Mentored by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the movie mixes elements of dark humor and suspense, promising a sharp and entertaining commentary on identity and deceit.
8. Andhra King Taluka – A Political Action Drama Led by Ram Pothineni
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Political Action Drama
Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla
Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna
Andhra King Taluka revolves around power politics and regional identity, featuring Ram Pothineni in a dynamic role. With action, family emotions, and political intrigue, the film promises to be a mass entertainer catering to Telugu audiences.
South Indian Cinema Promises a Diverse November Lineup
November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for South Indian cinema enthusiasts. From emotional love stories to intense thrillers and grand fantasy adventures, each of these films brings a unique flavor to theatres. Whether it’s Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama or Mohanlal’s epic fantasy, moviegoers are sure to find something worth watching on the big screen.
