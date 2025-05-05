HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani’s Action Thriller Crosses ₹100 Crore Globally

The Telugu crime thriller HIT: The Third Case, featuring Nani as the fierce and determined cop SP Arjun Sarkaar, is setting new benchmarks at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the third installment of the HIT Cop Universe stormed into theatres on May 1, 2025, and has already crossed the coveted ₹100 crore worldwide gross in just four days.

Fourth Day Performance: Solid Hold and Strong collection

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

Day India Net Collection Change (%) Regional Breakdown (Te/Ta/Ka/Hi/Mal) Day 1 (Thu) ₹ 21.00 Cr – ₹ 20.25 Cr / ₹ 0.35 Cr / ₹ 0.05 Cr / ₹ 0.25 Cr / ₹ 0.10 Cr Day 2 (Fri) ₹ 10.50 Cr -50.00% ₹ 10.00 Cr / ₹ 0.15 Cr / ₹ 0.05 Cr / ₹ 0.20 Cr / ₹ 0.10 Cr Day 3 (Sat) ₹ 10.40 Cr -0.95% ₹ 9.80 Cr / ₹ 0.20 Cr / ₹ 0.04 Cr / ₹ 0.25 Cr / ₹ 0.11 Cr Day 4 (Sun) ₹ 10.25 Cr -1.44% ₹ 9.40 Cr / ₹ 0.25 Cr / ₹ 0.05 Cr / ₹ 0.40 Cr / ₹ 0.15 Cr Total ₹ 52.15 Cr – Te: ₹ 49.45 Cr, Ta: ₹ 0.95 Cr, Ka: ₹ 0.19 Cr, Hi: ₹ 1.1 Cr, Mal: ₹ 0.46 Cr

State-Wise Gross Collection (First 4 Days)

State Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total (4 Days) Andhra Pradesh & Telangana ₹ 20.00 Cr ₹ 10.00 Cr ₹ 9.50 Cr ₹ 9.25 Cr ₹ 48.75 Cr Karnataka ₹ 3.00 Cr ₹ 1.40 Cr ₹ 1.50 Cr ₹ 1.60 Cr ₹ 7.50 Cr Tamil Nadu ₹ 0.80 Cr ₹ 0.45 Cr ₹ 0.55 Cr ₹ 0.45 Cr ₹ 2.25 Cr Kerala ₹ 0.20 Cr ₹ 0.12 Cr ₹ 0.15 Cr ₹ 0.20 Cr ₹ 0.67 Cr Rest of India ₹ 0.75 Cr ₹ 0.38 Cr ₹ 0.60 Cr ₹ 0.70 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Total ₹ 24.75 Cr ₹ 12.35 Cr ₹ 12.30 Cr ₹ 12.20 Cr ₹ 61.60 Cr

Occupancy Rates – Day 4 (Sunday, May 4, 2025)

Telugu Version – 2D

Show Timing Occupancy Morning Shows 32.00% Afternoon Shows 57.49% Evening Shows 61.19% Night Shows 49.14% Overall Avg 49.96%

Tamil Version – 2D

Show Timing Occupancy Morning Shows 25.00% Afternoon Shows 55.24% Evening Shows 44.84% Night Shows 40.27% Overall Avg 41.34%

4 Days Worldwide Box Office Summary

Collection Type Amount India Net ₹ 52.15 Cr India Gross ₹ 61.60 Cr Overseas Collection ₹ 21.00 Cr Worldwide Gross ₹ 82.60 Cr Poster Milestone ₹ 101+ Cr (as shared by the makers)

About the Film – HIT: The Third Case

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Language: Telugu (Dubbed: Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Franchise: HIT Cop Universe (Third Installment)

Lead Cast: Nani (as SP Arjun Sarkaar), Srinidhi Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Tisca Chopra, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Producer: Nani (Wall Poster Cinema, Unanimous Productions)

Key Highlights

Nani’s HIT 3 stormed past the ₹100 crore worldwide mark in just 4 days, becoming one of the biggest openers of 2025.

The film maintains a steady performance despite day-wise percentage drops.

Strong occupancy rates, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions, contributed to consistent revenue.

HIT: The Third Case is part of the growing HIT Cop Universe, where Nani hints at an eventual Avengers-style cop crossover in future films.

HIT: The Third Case has proved to be a powerhouse at the box office, riding on Nani’s star power and the growing popularity of the HIT Cop Universe. With a four-day total of ₹82.60 crore worldwide and a strong regional hold, the film has set the stage for a blockbuster run. Despite minor day-to-day drops, the movie continues to perform steadily due to solid content, word-of-mouth, and repeat audience engagement. The ₹100 crore poster milestone confirms that HIT 3 is not just a regional hit but a pan-India success story.

