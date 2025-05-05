HIT 3 OTT Release: Here’s Where You Can Watch Superstar Nani’s Action Thriller!

After an interesting theatrical run, HIT 3, the much-anticipated third installment in the successful HIT franchise, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Featuring Nani in a powerful avatar as a fierce cop, the crime thriller has caught the attention of cinephiles and is now headed to OTT. Here’s everything you need to know about the OTT release of HIT 3—including the expected streaming date, platform, and more.

HIT 3 OTT Release Window(Expected)

Although the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date, HIT 3 is likely to make its OTT debut in mid-June 2025, following the traditional 5–6-week theatrical window. Given the film's performance and existing agreement with the OTT platform, the release is expected around the second or third week of June.

OTT Platform: Where To Watch HIT 3 Online?

The post-theatrical streaming rights of HIT 3 have been bagged by Netflix for a massive sum of ₹54 crore. This marks one of the biggest OTT deals in Telugu cinema this year, highlighting both the franchise’s popularity and Nani’s box office draw.

About HIT 3: Plot Summary

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 follows Arjun Sarkaar IPS (played by Nani), a headstrong and brutal police officer transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Visakhapatnam. Tasked with investigating a series of gruesome killings, Sarkaar must confront a new criminal mastermind in this chilling chapter of the HIT universe.

The movie builds on the events of HIT: The First Case and HIT 2, continuing the gritty narrative with fresh twists and new characters. The film sets the stage for an even larger universe, potentially bringing together actors from various linguistic backgrounds.

Cast & Crew

Nani as Arjun Sarkaar IPS

Srinidhi Shetty as Mrudula

Surya Srinivas as Ravi IPS

Adil Pala as Zubair Ahmed Khan

Rao Ramesh as DGP Nageswara Rao

Adarsh Balakrishna, Brahmaji, Ravi Mariya, and Maganti Srinath in supporting roles

Technical Team:

Director: Dr. Sailesh Kolanu

Music: Mickey J. Meyer

Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese

Editing: Karthika Srinivas

Box Office

Released to mixed-to-positive reviews, HIT 3 has been lauded for Nani’s intense performance and a gripping second half. However, some critics felt it didn't quite match the impact of its predecessors. In its opening two days, the film grossed over ₹62 crore worldwide, though a slight drop was noted post the weekend.

With Nani’s strong screen presence, a well-crafted HIT-verse, and Netflix’s backing, HIT 3 is all set to captivate OTT audiences soon. Fans who missed the theatrical run or wish to revisit the thrills can gear up for its Netflix premiere, expected around mid-June 2025.

