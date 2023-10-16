Honey Singh returns with Kalaastar: Sonakshi Sinha and Honey Singh's Collaborates Again After 9 Years!

Honey Singh returns with Kalaastar: In the Indi-pop world, artist collaborations are not just occurrences but vibrant celebrations of creativity. Fans recently rejoiced as Sonakshi Sinha and the legendary rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh, united after nearly a decade for their sensational new track, "Kalaastar." This song, an extension of their previous chart-topper "Desi Kalaakar," is a delightful blend of nostalgia and fresh beats.

"Kalaastar" created a buzz of excitement upon its release, rapidly soaring to trending status across social media platforms. What truly sets it apart, though, is Sonakshi Sinha's magnetic presence in the music video. Fans and netizens have showered accolades on the actress for her captivating appearance, perfectly complementing the song's infectious rhythm and energy.

Sharing her thoughts on reuniting with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her delight, saying, "Teaming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh once more after 9 years has been an absolute pleasure. Working with Honey is always a blast, and the swagger-filled vibe of this song is pure fun. Moreover, it's an extension of 'Desi Kalaakar,' a fan favorite. I'm hoping we'll receive the same overwhelming response this time around, as 'Kalaastar' is making waves in today's music scene."

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her versatility, has a packed schedule ahead. Apart from her musical ventures with Yo Yo Honey Singh, she's set to grace the screen in the upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' sharing the stage with the formidable duo of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, fans can anticipate her roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' and the intriguing project 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.'

"Kalaastar" is a thrilling addition to Yo Yo Honey Singh's musical portfolio, much to the delight of his massive fan following. The music video, expertly directed by Jonas Beck, has already left an indelible mark in the music industry. With music composed by Bass Yogi and lyrics penned by Rony Ajnali & Gill Machhrai, the song has sparked a frenzy among Punjabi music enthusiasts and fans of both Sonakshi Sinha and Honey Singh.

For those eager to immerse themselves in the enchanting melodies of "Kalaastar" and witness the musical prowess of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, don't miss the latest Punjabi video on Punjabi ETimes. With the creative prowess of Bass Yogi, the vision of Jonas Beck, and the lyrical magic of Rony Ajnali & Gill Machhrai, this track promises to be a standout in the musical landscape of 2023.