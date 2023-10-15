Exciting Lineup of Disney+Hostar Movies and Shows Coming in October 2023

Disney+Hostar Movies: October is shaping up to be an electrifying month for Disney+ Hotstar, with an enchanting array of movies and shows poised to captivate audiences. Whether you're a fan of Marvel's multiverse, Indian originals, or classic Disney animations, there's something for everyone. From the mischievous world of Marvel's Loki Season 2 to the suspenseful Sultan Of Delhi and spine-tingling Haunted Mansion, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing 18 captivating titles to keep you glued to the screen this month.

1. HOTSTAR SPECIALS SULTAN OF DELHI – October 1st

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as October kicks off with "Sultan Of Delhi," based on Arnab Ray's gripping tale of illegal arms dealing. With Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vinay Pathak leading the way, high stakes, boundless ambitions, and relentless vengeance are on the horizon. Prepare to uncover the secrets!

2. FAMILY GUY SEASON 22 – October 2nd

The Griffins return for their 22nd season of animated hilarity. Join Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and Brian as they navigate life's absurdities in their unique way.

3. HAUNTED MANSION – October 4th

Kickstart your early Halloween celebration with spine-tingling haunted stories that will send chills down your spine. A mother and son seek the help of spiritual experts to exorcise supernatural squatters from their abode. This one's for thrill-seekers and chill-lovers alike.

4. LOKI S2 – October 6th

Picking up right after the jaw-dropping season finale, "Loki Season 2" plunges us into a fierce battle for control over the fate of the Time Variance Authority. Alongside Mobius, Hunter B-15, and new characters, Loki navigates a rapidly expanding and increasingly perilous Multiverse. Their mission? To track down Sylvie, confront Judge Renslayer, decode the mysteries of Miss Minutes, and uncover the true meaning of free will and destiny. Get ready for a thrilling ride filled with intriguing revelations.

5. ICC MEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 – Starting October 5th

Sports fans, rejoice! The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available for free streaming on mobile devices starting October 5th on Disney+ Hotstar.

6. CHIPS AHOY – October 6th

Join Chip and Dale, two hungry chipmunks, as they embark on a treasure hunt for acorns owned by none other than Donald Duck. In this high-stakes adventure, cunning and creativity abound as they outwit Donald at every turn.

7. 4EVER – October 11th

Amidst a restaurant scuffle, Ian, Andy, Dario, and Ciro's paths cross, leading to an unexpected twist involving a valuable guitar and a secret borrowing. These talented individuals must form a band and conquer Miami's music scene. Personal conflicts and betrayals add to the drama, making their quest for a unique melody a unifying factor.

8. GOOSEBUMPS – October 13th

R.L. Stine's Goosebumps fans, it's time to witness one of the most popular bestsellers on screen. Follow five high school students on a mysterious and eerie expedition to uncover the truth behind a tragic incident from three decades ago. Dark secrets buried in their parents' past push them into a world of darkness.

9. MONSTERS INSIDE: AMERICA'S MOST EXTREME HAUNTED HOUSE – October 14th

Horror genre enthusiasts, get ready for a gripping experience as you dive into Russ McKamey's chilling world. A Navy veteran turned master of horror, Russ tempts brave souls into the inescapable realm of McKamey Manor, where terror reigns until he decides it's over. Witness three participants as they confront their fears and fight back against the unknown.

10. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT IN COLOR – October 20th

On a dark, fateful night, monster hunters gather to pay respects to their deceased leader, setting the stage for a deadly survival game.

11. LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS: CODE RED – October 27th

The Avengers reunite to save New York City, but an argument between Black Widow and her father, Red Guardian, leads to his mysterious disappearance and a sinister villain's plot. Black Widow takes charge to find her father and free other prisoners in this action-packed adventure.

12. FX'S AMERICAN HORROR STORIES – October 28th

As a spin-off of the acclaimed anthology series American Horror Story, "American Horror Stories" continues to deliver fresh nightmares and unimaginable haunts.