From Panchayat to Ek Badnaam Aashram: Ormax Reveals India’s Most-Watched Shows of 2025 (So Far)

While Squid Game S3, Panchayat Season 4, and The Royals dominated headlines and social media trends, none of them managed to secure the top position on the latest Ormax Media ranking of the most-watched streaming originals in India in 2025 (so far). Surprisingly, the crown went to a gripping courtroom drama that captured the attention of millions — Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.

Let’s break down why this unexpected winner resonated so widely, and which titles rounded out the Top 10.

India’s Most-Watched Web Series of 2025 (So Far): The Big Winner

Topping the chart is Criminal Justice: A Family Matter with a staggering 27.7 million views. This legal thriller, streaming on JioHotstar, delivers an intense narrative full of emotional twists, courtroom face-offs, and compelling performances.

What’s the Story About?

Dr. Raj Nagpal is accused of killing his girlfriend just a day after they had a major argument. Caught red-handed — or so it seems — his estranged wife finds him holding the victim’s body. With Madhav Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) defending him and Lekha Agastya leading the prosecution, the stage is set for a tense courtroom battle. As secrets unravel, it becomes clear that nothing is as straightforward as it appears.

Why Criminal Justice Outperformed the Giants

Despite massive fan bases and huge promotional pushes behind shows like Panchayat and Squid Game, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter had the advantage of being both socially relevant and emotionally charged — a combination that continues to appeal to Indian audiences.

Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi’s return as the sharp yet grounded Madhav Mishra added major star power and credibility.

Top 10 Most-Watched Streaming Originals in India – 2025 So Far

Here’s a complete look at the ranking based on Ormax Media’s viewership data (January–June 2025):

Rank Title Views (in Millions) Platform 1 Criminal Justice: A Family Matter 27.7 JioHotstar 2 Ek Badnaam Aashram 27.1 Amazon MX Player 3 Panchayat Season 4 23.8 Amazon Prime 4 Paatal Lok Season 2 16.8 Amazon Prime 5 Squid Game Season 3 16.5 Netflix 6 The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 16.2 Disney+ Hotstar 7 The Royals 15.5 ZEE5 8 The Secrets of the Shiledars 14.5 SonyLIV 9 Chidiya Udd 13.7 JioCinema 10 Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins 13.1 Netflix

Notable Mentions & Audience Trends

International Hit: Squid Game S3 remained the most-watched non-Indian title, landing at No. 5 with 16.5 million views.

Franchise Power: Long-running series like Panchayat, Aashram, and Paatal Lok proved their staying power.

Surprises: New entrants like Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins and The Secrets of the Shielders cracked the Top 10, showing audience appetite for heist thrillers and historical fiction.

What This Says About Indian Viewers in 2025

The data reveals a balanced demand for realism, social themes, and fantasy. While courtroom thrillers and political dramas are thriving, the audience hasn’t let go of emotional comedies or visually rich spectacles. There's also a steady rise in appetite for international series, as seen with Squid Game.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter has struck a chord with Indian viewers, proving that storytelling grounded in realism and emotion still reigns supreme. With six months left in the year, it will be interesting to see if any upcoming blockbuster can dethrone it — or if Madhav Mishra’s latest courtroom battle will go down as the biggest OTT hit of 2025.

FAQs

Q1: Which is the most-watched streaming original in India for 2025 so far?

A: Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, with 27.7 million views.

Q2: Where can I watch Criminal Justice: A Family Matter?

A: The series is available on JioHotstar.

Q3: Who plays the lead role in the show?

A: The lead role of lawyer Madhav Mishra is played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Q4: Is Squid Game S3 in the top 5?

A: Yes, it ranks fifth with 16.5 million views.

