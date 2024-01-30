House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Roped In To Play DC's Supergirl

Milly Alcock, known for portraying young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the debut season of HBO's 'House of the Dragon', is set to take on the role of the Woman of Steel in the fresh DC Universe developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, as per Variety's report.
She is set to play the lead role in the upcoming movie 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', adapted from the DC comic book series of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.
The character is portrayed as Superman's relative, possessing extraordinary abilities and a weakness to Kryptonite. Kara Zor-El, hailing from Krypton, is a cosmic voyager who came to Earth following the destruction of her home planet. Upon arrival, she discovers her cousin Kal-El (Superman) has become a hero. Inspired, Kara adopts the identity of Supergirl and embarks on her own superhero journey.
She was chosen for the role over actors Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly, who were also in consideration.
Ana Nogueira, known for her role in 'The Vampire Diaries', was brought on board in November to pen the screenplay for the project. As of now, a director for the project has not been appointed.
Filmmaker James Gunn has nothing but praise for Milly. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."
Gunn, who announced Alcock's role on Instagram, has not disclosed the date of Alcock's first appearance as a superhero.
James Gunn and Peter Safran, both from DC, revealed their latest venture, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', during a studio press gathering on January 31, 2023.
Australian native Alcock started her acting journey as a young person on Australian TV and later secured a significant role in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series on HBO. Her portrayal of the ambitious Targaryen princess in the initial five episodes garnered high praise, as per Variety.