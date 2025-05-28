Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Led Comedy-Thriller Sets Sail with a Killer Twist

The much-anticipated trailer of Housefull 5 has finally dropped, and it promises to be the zaniest ride yet from Bollywood’s favorite comedy franchise. This time, the laughs come with a deadly twist—quite literally. The fifth instalment in the blockbuster Housefull series blends slapstick humor, chaotic family feuds, and a suspense-filled murder mystery, all unfolding aboard a luxurious cruise ship.

Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Three Jollys, One Murder, and a Multi-Billion Pound Inheritance

The trailer opens on a grand cruise ship slicing through European waters, where celebrations are underway for the 100th birthday of a billionaire named Ranjit (played by Nana Patekar). In a shocking revelation, Ranjit announces he will be leaving behind his £69 billion fortune to “Jolly.” The catch? There are three Jollys on board—played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh—each claiming to be the true heir.

What begins as hilarious confusion soon takes a dark turn. Ranjit is mysteriously murdered, and the three Jollys become prime suspects in a twisted whodunit. From comic brawls and identity crises to blackout hangovers and explosive confrontations, the trailer teases a laugh-out-loud yet edge-of-your-seat experience.

A Bollywood First: Multiple Endings for Different Theatres

What truly sets Housefull 5 apart is its innovative storytelling format. For the first time in Indian cinema, the film will feature alternate endings, each revealing a different killer. Depending on which theatre you watch the film in, you'll see a unique climax. This never-before-seen approach is the brainchild of producer and writer Sajid Nadiadwala, who reportedly conceived the idea three decades ago and has now brought it to life.

Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Star-Studded Cast and Nostalgic Moments

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast of 19 actors. Returning franchise favorites like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey are joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

On the female front, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Chitrangada Singh. Fans will also delight in clever throwbacks, including Jackie Shroff hilariously delivering his son Tiger Shroff’s iconic dialogue, “Chhoti bacchi ho kya?”

Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Direction, Release Date, and More

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 6, 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for comedy lovers and thriller buffs alike.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

Within hours of the trailer's release, social media platforms were flooded with excitement. Fans called it “a perfect mix of chaos and comedy” and praised its “brain rot” entertainment value—an affectionate nod to its over-the-top humor and quirky characters. Many expressed curiosity over the film’s multiple endings, hailing it as a refreshing experiment in mainstream Indian storytelling.

Housefull 5 is more than just another sequel—it’s a genre-bending leap into uncharted waters. With its eccentric characters, big-budget visuals, and the novelty of a murder mystery featuring multiple outcomes, the film is poised to redefine Bollywood comedy. Come June 6, brace yourself for an unpredictable cruise full of laughs, twists, and killer entertainment.

