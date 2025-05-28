The Traitors: Karan Johar’s High-Stakes Reality Show Premieres June 12 on Prime Video

Get ready for a reality show like no other. The Traitors, the Indian version of the internationally acclaimed format, is all set to premiere on Prime Video from June 12, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM. Hosted by the flamboyant Karan Johar, this high-stakes psychological game blends suspense, strategy, betrayal, and celebrity drama into one gripping package.

Advertisment

What is The Traitors All About?

Unlike typical reality shows, The Traitors thrives on deception. The show assembles 20 celebrities at the lavish Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer for a game that challenges trust and survival instincts. But there’s a dark twist—among these contestants lurk a few “Traitors”, secretly picked by the host. Their goal? To eliminate the “Faithfuls” without revealing their identities.

Each episode unfolds with:

Daytime missions to build the prize money.

Nighttime eliminations , where Traitors secretly “murder” one Faithful.

Round Table voting sessions, where players attempt to unmask the Traitors.

If the Faithfuls succeed in banishing all the Traitors, they split the prize money. But if even one Traitor survives until the end, they take home the entire amount.

Meet the Contestants

This star-studded season brings together a diverse mix of celebrities—actors, influencers, comedians, and even a poker champion. Here's the full lineup:

Karan Kundrra – Popular TV actor and reportedly the highest-paid participant.

Jasmin Bhasin – Known for Bigg Boss and television roles.

Raftaar – Rapper and music producer.

Raj Kundra – Businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty.

Uorfi Javed – Viral fashion icon and digital creator.

Jannat Zubair – Actress and social media star.

Elvish Yadav – YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner.

Sumukhi Suresh – Comedian and actor.

Mukesh Chhabra – Bollywood casting director.

Anshula Kapoor – Entrepreneur and sister of Arjun Kapoor.

Sahil Salathia – Model and actor.

Harsh Gujral – Stand-up comedian.

Sufi Motiwala – Fashion expert.

Nikita Luther – India’s only female WSOP bracelet-winning poker player.

Ashish Vidyarthi – Veteran film and TV actor.

Maheep Kapoor – Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame.

Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid) – Gen Z content creator.

Purav Jha – Comedic YouTuber.

Sudhanshu Pandey – Known for television drama series.

Elnaaz Norouzi – Actress seen in Sacred Games.

Production & Global Legacy

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions in collaboration with All3Media International, the Indian edition follows the global success of The Traitors, which has been adapted in over 30 countries and earned BAFTA and Emmy awards.

The show is being positioned as Prime Video India’s biggest unscripted series to date, with top-notch production, dramatic storytelling, and a format that keeps viewers guessing at every turn.

What Makes It Different?

While comparisons to shows like Bigg Boss are inevitable, The Traitors sets itself apart with its thriller-style gameplay, psychological tension, and a format that hinges more on cunning than chaos. It offers a fresh blend of reality TV and social deduction—more Sherlock Holmes than shouting matches.

Where and When to Watch

Premiere Date: June 12, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

New Episodes: Every Thursday at 8 PM

Access: Requires Prime membership (₹1,499/year)

The Traitors promises a weekly dose of suspense, strategy, and surprises, all packaged in a glamorous setup with celebrity faces you love—or love to hate. With Karan Johar as the host, expect plenty of flair, mind games, and fireworks.

Also Read:

MTV Roadies 20 Winner Leaked Before Finale: Elvish Yadav's Team Member Gullu Set To Lift The Trophy?