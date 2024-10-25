KBC Junior, the popular children's version of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is back for its 2025 season. This exciting opportunity allows young contestants to showcase their knowledge and win exciting prizes. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to apply for KBC Junior 2025.
Here’s a quick look at the major details for KBC Junior Registration 2025:
Before applying, ensure your child meets the following eligibility requirements:
Citizenship: The applicant must be an Indian citizen and a resident of India.
Age Limit: Children between 8 and 15 years are eligible for KBC Junior 2025. Age criteria are calculated as of the start date of the registration.
Parental Consent: Since participants are minors, consent from a parent or legal guardian is mandatory.
To apply for KBC Junior 2025, follow these steps:
Download the SonyLIV App: Begin by downloading the SonyLIV app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Access the KBC Junior Section: Open the app and click on the KBC Junior banner, or navigate to it through the app’s menu.
Complete the Application Form:
Child’s Name: Enter the full name of the child participant.
Parent’s Contact Information: Provide an email ID and phone number of the parent or legal guardian.
Participant Details: Fill in the child’s age, gender, and area of residence.
Answer a GK Question: The application form will include a basic GK question, which the participant must answer correctly to complete the registration.
Submit and Wait for Confirmation: After filling in all the details and submitting the form, you’ll receive confirmation of successful registration if the details are correctly filled.
After registration, candidates go through a structured selection process:
Shortlisting Process: Out of all registrations, 560 entries will be shortlisted using a random selection method based on different criteria, including geographic diversity and gender.
Ground Audition: Selected candidates will be invited to participate in a two-step ground audition, consisting of:
Written Exam: A general knowledge test where candidates answer multiple-choice questions in a timed setting. Based on the results, around 100 participants are shortlisted for the next stage.
Personal Interview: In this round, the selected candidates will have a video-recorded interview. The interview will help the jury assess candidates for the Fastest Finger First round, which will bring them closer to appearing on the show.
Here’s a list of documents required for auditions:
4 Passport-Sized Photos
Birth Certificate
School Marksheet
Aadhar Card
Address Proof of Guardian (e.g., Voter ID, Driving License, Electricity Bill, etc.)
Guardian Consent Form: In case the participant is not accompanied by a parent, a legal guardian affidavit is required.
Prepare for Auditions: Brush up on general knowledge and practice the KBC format.
Complete Documents: Bring all required documents to the ground auditions.
Timeliness: Arrive on time for the written test; late entries will not be allowed.
KBC Junior is a fantastic platform for young, enthusiastic minds to showcase their knowledge and compete in an engaging quiz format. With thorough preparation and a complete application, young participants can have an incredible experience on one of India’s most prestigious quiz shows.
What is the age limit for KBC Junior 2025?
Applicants must be between 8 and 15 years old.
How do I apply for KBC Junior?
Applications can be made through the SonyLIV app by filling out the form and answering a GK question.
What documents are needed for the audition?
Birth certificate, school mark sheet, Aadhar card, passport-sized photos, and address proof of the legal guardian are required.
Where will KBC Junior air?
KBC Junior 2025 will be telecast on Sony TV and available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.