KBC Junior, the popular children's version of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is back for its 2025 season. This exciting opportunity allows young contestants to showcase their knowledge and win exciting prizes. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to apply for KBC Junior 2025.

Overview of KBC Junior 2025 Registration

Here’s a quick look at the major details for KBC Junior Registration 2025: