Indian Idol 15: Release date, OTT Platform, Judges, and More

Indian Idol Season 15 is premiering on October 26, 2024, at 9 PM on Sony TV. The auditions have already raised the excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the new season to discover the next big music sensation.

Where to Watch Indian Idol 15?

You can catch all the episodes of Indian Idol Season 15 on Sony TV every weekend. If you miss the live broadcast, don’t worry—you can stream the show anytime on SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Entertainment. Whether you want to watch it live or catch up later, SonyLIV ensures you never miss a beat.

Judges of Indian Idol 15

The show features a stellar lineup of judges who will guide and evaluate the contestants. The judges this season include:

Badshah : Making his debut as a judge on Indian Idol, rapper and singer Badshah will bring fresh energy to the panel. Known for his chart-topping hits like "DJ Wale Babu" and "Saturday Saturday," he is expected to resonate with younger viewers and bring a modern touch to the show.

Shreya Ghoshal : A seasoned judge on the show, Shreya Ghoshal is renowned for her vast musical knowledge and exceptional playback singing career. Her insightful feedback is highly valued by both contestants and fans.

Vishal Dadlani: Returning as a judge, Vishal Dadlani has been an integral part of the Indian Idol journey. His experience as a composer and singer allows him to guide contestants toward mastering their performances.

Host of Indian Idol 15

Once again, Aditya Narayan will host Indian Idol, bringing his charm and lively personality to the show. He has become a fan favorite for his fun interactions with the judges and contestants, keeping the atmosphere light and entertaining.

What to Expect from Indian Idol 15?

This season promises a dynamic range of talent, with singers from across India competing for the top spot. Here's what you can expect from the different stages of the competition:

Auditions : Contestants showcase their vocal abilities in front of the judges to secure their place in the competition.

Theatre Round : A more intense phase where contestants compete for a spot in the final group.

Live Shows: Contestants perform live for the audience, who play a crucial role in determining their fate through voting.

Indian Idol Season 14 Winners

The 14th season of Indian Idol wrapped up with Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur taking home the trophy. His powerful performances consistently wowed the judges and the audience, leading him to victory. Along with the title, Vaibhav won a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Here’s a look at the top contestants from last season:

Winner : Vaibhav Gupta (₹25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza)

First Runner-up : Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury (Trophy and ₹5 lakh)

Second Runner-up: Piyush Panwar (Trophy and ₹5 lakh)

Indian Idol 15 Prize

The prize for the winner of Indian Idol Season 15 is expected to follow the same pattern as the previous seasons. While the exact prize has not been officially announced, the winner is likely to receive ₹25 lakh in cash, along with other prizes like a car or a music contract, providing the winner with great exposure and career opportunities.

Conclusion

With an exciting mix of judges, a talented pool of contestants, and the high stakes of a grand prize, Indian Idol Season 15 is set to be a thrilling season for music lovers. Whether you're tuning in for Badshah’s dynamic energy, Shreya’s expert critiques, or Vishal's insightful guidance, this season promises to deliver. Don’t miss out—catch the premiere on October 26, 2024, on Sony TV or stream it on SonyLIV!

FAQs