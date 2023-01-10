Hritik Roshan Celebrates His 49th Birthday Today

Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has a fan following of its own. While on an exciting road trip and bachelor party in Spain, three friends discover some things about themselves and one another that will change their lives forever. It struck a chord with the youth because we all wish to go on such a trip with our friends. And the way Hritik transitions from a workaholic and cold person to someone who embraces his emotions is amazing.

Super 30

Hritik appeared in a completely different avatar in this movie. He played the role of a teacher who would stop at nothing to help underprivileged children get admission to IIT. 30 bright but underprivileged students receive assistance from brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar as they get ready for the entrance exams for the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Agneepath

Agneepath is one of Hritik Roshan's most extreme films. He had to display the pain and frustration of someone who was boiling with feelings of revenge. The premise of the film is that a young boy witnesses the lynching of his father; fifteen years later, the boy seeks retribution by going back home. It was effortlessly pulled-off by the actor.

War

Who doesn’t like Hritik in action movies? This movie is about an Indian soldier chasing after his mentor, who has gone rogue following an unexpected kill. This movie broke many records and was one of the most successful movies of the year it was released.

Koi Mil Gaya

Hritik gave his career’s best performance in Koi Mil Gaya. By portraying two polar opposite roles in the same movie, he won everyone’s heart, including the critics. We cannot imagine "Koi Mil Gaya" without Hritik Roshan. Even though the movie had 2-3 sequels, the magic of the original movie still outshines the others.

Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 may be one of the greatest examples of instances when the villain was more likeable than the other actors. He portrayed the character of an expert thief who disguises himself in unthinkable ways and steals strange items that he cannot even sell. This movie made everyone go crazy for Hritik because of his acting and dancing.

Jodhaa Akbar

The untold love story of Jodhaa, a fiery young Rajput princess, and Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar, the greatest Mughal emperor to rule what is now India, is depicted in the Ashutosh Gowariker film Jodhaa Akbar. This historical romance, which takes place in the sixteenth century, begins with the Hindu King Bharmal of Amer giving his daughter's hand to the Muslim Emperor Akbar as a political alliance. Everyone appreciated Hritik’s performance in the movie.