Huma Qureshi Engagement News: Rumours About Rachit Singh Explained

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is currently enjoying a golden phase in both her professional and personal life. While her latest film Bayaan premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, marking her debut as an actor and executive producer at the event, her private life has taken center stage in the media due to engagement rumours with acting coach Rachit Singh.

Engagement Rumours: Where It All Began

Speculation about Huma and Rachit’s relationship has been circulating for a while, but the buzz intensified recently when their close friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a candid photo with the duo. Her caption, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” quickly sparked widespread chatter online, with many interpreting it as a subtle engagement confirmation.

Adding fuel to the fire, a report suggested that Rachit had proposed to Huma during an intimate gathering in the US, and she accepted. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the news yet.

Public Appearances Together

The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions:

At Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, where they turned heads in matching pink outfits.

At Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran in March 2024, where they appeared particularly close.

During Rachit’s recent birthday celebration, where Huma was present, and photos shared online highlighted their growing bond.

Their comfortable chemistry at these events has only added to the speculation.

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh is a well-known acting coach in Bollywood. His roster of students includes top stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan. Apart from coaching, Singh also stepped into acting, debuting in Disney+ Hotstar’s series Karmma Calling, featuring Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood.

He is often seen alongside Huma and her brother Saqib Saleem at industry gatherings, strengthening the belief that the bond between him and Huma runs deep.

Huma Qureshi’s Past Relationships

Before her alleged romance with Rachit, Huma was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2022, after which Huma chose to keep her personal life relatively low-key until now.

Career Updates: Balancing Love and Work

Despite the attention on her personal life, Huma Qureshi remains dedicated to her career. Her film Bayaan—with a stellar cast including Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, and Preeti Shukla—received global recognition at TIFF and is also set to be screened at the Busan International Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Huma is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, scheduled for September 19, 2025. She was also recently seen in Maharani Season 3, continuing her successful streak on the OTT front.

So, Are They Really Engaged?

While social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages and inside reports suggest that an engagement has indeed taken place, neither Huma Qureshi nor Rachit Singh has made an official announcement. For now, the couple seems content keeping their relationship private while enjoying selective appearances together.

Between her rising global presence with Bayaan and rumours of a romantic milestone with Rachit Singh, Huma Qureshi is undeniably in the spotlight. Whether or not the engagement rumours are true, fans will be keeping a close eye on both her personal and professional journey in the months ahead.

