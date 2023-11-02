“I am But A Mere Actor”: SRK Pens Note for Fans on 58th Birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday.
A sea of fans gathered outside Khan's Mumbai bungalow 'Mannat' on Wednesday at midnight to greet their favorite actor and wish him a happy birthday.
King Khan appeared on the balcony of ‘Mannat’ and was seen waving at his fans. He greeted his fans by folding his hands and blowing kisses. He also struck his signature open-arms pose.
Videos of the midnight celebrations surfaced on social media, which showed a huge number of fans gathering outside the gates of 'Mannat'.
It may be mentioned that, every year fans gather outside SRK's home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well. The actor also makes sure to greet his fans on his birthday.
After meeting his fans, SRK took to X to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.
He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."