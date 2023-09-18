Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Continues to Soar, Nears USD 36 Million Mark at International Box Office

Notably, "Jawan" exhibited a better weekend-to-weekend retention rate than "Pathaan," another highly anticipated Bollywood film, with a 57 percent drop compared to "Pathaan's" 60 percent decrease. As a result, "Jawan" is well on its way to surpassing the USD 45 million mark overseas, and with a strong showing in the coming weeks, it could even approach "Pathaan's" impressive international earnings of USD 49.40 million, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas (excluding China).