Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Continues to Soar, Nears USD 36 Million Mark at International Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, "Jawan," continues to make waves at the international box office, demonstrating remarkable staying power and earning a cumulative international total of USD 35.60 million (approximately Rs. 296 crores) by its second weekend overseas. This remarkable performance solidifies its position as a Bollywood sensation in the global market.
Notably, "Jawan" exhibited a better weekend-to-weekend retention rate than "Pathaan," another highly anticipated Bollywood film, with a 57 percent drop compared to "Pathaan's" 60 percent decrease. As a result, "Jawan" is well on its way to surpassing the USD 45 million mark overseas, and with a strong showing in the coming weeks, it could even approach "Pathaan's" impressive international earnings of USD 49.40 million, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas (excluding China).
When you add the substantial Rs. 566 crores from its domestic Indian audience, "Jawan" now boasts a worldwide gross of Rs. 862 crores. This outstanding performance positions it on a trajectory to achieve the monumental milestone of crossing the Rs. 1000 crore mark in the near future.
Should it achieve this feat, "Jawan" will become the second Shah Rukh Khan film to join the four-digit club in 2023, following "Pathaan." Previously, the notion of a Bollywood film earning over Rs. 1000 crores (excluding China) was almost inconceivable, with "Dangal" being the only exception in the past.
"Jawan's" international success is highlighted by its strong performance in various key markets. North America leads the pack with a staggering USD 12.15 million in earnings after the second weekend. In second place, Gulf countries have generated USD 11.65 million, outpacing "Pathaan" at the same point in its release.
The United Kingdom, in third place, has contributed GBP 2.35 million, trailing "Pathaan" by 30 percent. Notably, "Jawan" has encountered restrictive age ratings in several overseas territories, which can limit its audience reach, especially in the UK.
Australia has proven to be another lucrative market for "Jawan," accumulating AUD 3.65 million in earnings. Malaysia has also been a standout, with RM 4.20 million in earnings, establishing "Jawan" as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in the Malaysian market after "Dilwale".
The film has garnered substantial support in the Indian subcontinent markets of Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, collectively contributing nearly USD 1.50 million to its international total. Furthermore, "Jawan" has performed admirably in European markets, with Germany leading the way at EUR 610K.
In summary, "Jawan" is proving to be a major success for Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood on the global stage. Its remarkable performance in international markets is not only a testament to the enduring popularity of the actor but also a reflection of the growing global appeal of Indian cinema.
As it continues to make strides, "Jawan" is poised to leave a significant mark on the international box office and cement its status as a Bollywood blockbuster for the ages.
Territorial Breakdown of Overseas Box Office Collection for "Jawan":
Americas: USD 12,325,000
Asia/Oceania: USD 6,175,000
Middle East and Africa: USD 12,000,000
Europe: USD 5,075,000