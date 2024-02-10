"I Could Not Stroll Around in Shorts After Marriage": Esha Reveals in Her Book

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani have declared their separation after 11 years of marriage. The pair, who married in 2012, announced that they were separating 'amicably'. Esha and Bharat had a long relationship even before they married, having met as youngsters at school. They began dating in their twenties and married in front of their families and friends. Esha was surprised when she married and moved to Bharat's house, which was a joint family.
In her book Amma Mia, published in 2020, Esha recalls how she became more "mature, responsible" when she married. "When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed," she said in a blog post. Esha explained that after moving into his home with his family, she was unable to wear shorts all day and had to modify certain parts of her lifestyle. "Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn't roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to," she said, but added that his family was "wonderful" and "took me into their fold effortlessly."
She revealed that all of the women in the Takhtani household prepared "delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands," whereas she, on the other hand, "had never cooked a single thing" before meeting Bharat. Esha expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law, who "never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu." She continued, "In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother)." And because I was the first bahu in the house, I was spoiled rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies, fruit, and cream.
Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4). Esha and Bharat told the Delhi Times that they had voluntarily and amicably chosen to separate ways. The best interests and wellbeing of our two children are and will be our top priority as we navigate this transition in our life. We would appreciate it if our privacy was respected.