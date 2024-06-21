IDPA Award for Best Student Film at MIFF 2024 Awarded to Garo Film "Chanchisoa (Expectation)"

The prestigious IDPA Award for Best Student Film at the Mumbai International Film Festival 2024 has been awarded to "Chanchisoa (Expectation)," directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das. The film was produced by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Assam.
"Chanchisoa," a 30-minute short fiction film in the Garo language, beautifully explores themes of identity, love, and human connection within the matrilineal society of the Garo Hills. The film’s lush cinematography, complex storytelling, and compelling performances by the actors seamlessly convey the underlying strains and dynamics within a family, making it a remarkable achievement in student filmmaking.
The film’s success at the festival highlights the exceptional talent emerging from the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute and brings attention to the rich cultural narratives of the Garo community.