IFFI-Selected Documentary “BaruarXongxar”: Poster and Trailer Releases in Guwahati

The trailer and poster of a documentary film, “BaruarXongxar” (The House of Baruas) on the famous Assam-type house at Latasil, Guwahati was released today by legendary musician Ramen Barua and singer Dwipen Barua in the presence of several members of the extended family of this house.
The poster and trailer releasing ceremony held at the front verandah of the legendary house, which has enriched Assamese cinema, music, culture, sports and society over the years and completed its hundredth anniversary this year.
The documentary is set to have its world premiere at the forthcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, as part of the Indian Panorama section, is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari and produced by Nayan Prasad, an eminent theatre personality, with Jemini Phukan and Dibyajyoti Saharia under the banner of socio-cultural organization Surjya and Jemini Phukan Production.
The producers including Nayan Prasad, Dibyajyoti Saharia, Jemini Phukan along with chief assistant director Bhaskar Jyoti Das, cinematographer Rituraj Shivam, editor Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, sound designer and mixing engineer Debajit Gayan, and researcher and assistant director Manaswinee Mahanta were present in the ceremony.
While being present on the occasion, Both Ramen and Dwipen Barua expressed their gratitude to the filmmakers for portraying the story of their historic house in the documentary. “We and our entire family are really happy that this film has been made at a time when our house has completed its centenary,” said Ramen Barua.
“The film will take the story of our family to people not only within Assam but hopefully also to those outside the state. That is a matter of great satisfaction for all of us,” Dwipen Barua expressed.
The producers of the film, Nayan Prasad, along with Jemini Phukan and Dibyajyoti Saharia, decided to support the idea of Utpal Borpujari to make this film as a tribute to this iconic family. “What better than make a film on this family that has given Assam so much happiness through cinema, music, sports and much more,” said Jemini Phukan.
Utpal Borpujari, the director of the film said, “The Baruas are surely the only family in Assam, and perhaps in entire India, that has produced so many noted personalities in fields as diverse as cinema, music, sports and politics. The film will audio-visually document the family’s contributions to these fields and present it before the world,” he added.
The house was constructed by engineer Chandranath Barua of Bihdiya village located near BaihataChariali of Assam’s Kamrup(rural) district, which has been home to some of Assam’s renowned personalities , such as filmmaker-actor-musician BrajenBarua, filmmaker-footballer-flautist-painter Nip Barua, singer and music composer Ramen Barua, filmmaker DibonBarua, cricketer-turned-singer DwipenBarua, cricketer-pilot-entrepeneur-politician Girin Barua and radio broadcaster NirenBarua.
Starting with “SmritirParax” (1955) directed by Nip Barua, members of the family have given 30 feature films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, including “Ronga Police”, “Dr Bezbarua”, “Lalita”, “Mukuta”, “AjoliNabow”, “KokadeutaNati Aru Hati”, “Shakuntala Aru Shankar Joseph Ali”, “Jog Biyog”, “Toramai” and “AjalaKokai”.
In the field of sporting, GirinBarua shone as a cricketer and represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy for 15 years, including as captain, while DwipenBarua played in the Ranji Trophy and even captained the junior East Zone team before the songs of “Dr Bezbarua” made him an overnight sensation in 1969, leading to a shift to a singing career. On the other hand, Nip Barua played football and captained Assam in Santosh Trophy even while making films.
Notably, renowned musician Rupam Talukdar has recreated some of the evergreen compositions of Ramen Barua on accordion for the documentary film. Among the film’s other crew are Nayan Jyoti Bhuyan and Manjit Nath, who are the production sound mixer.