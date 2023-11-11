IFFI-Selected Documentary “BaruarXongxar”: Poster and Trailer Releases in Guwahati

In the field of sporting, GirinBarua shone as a cricketer and represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy for 15 years, including as captain, while DwipenBarua played in the Ranji Trophy and even captained the junior East Zone team before the songs of “Dr Bezbarua” made him an overnight sensation in 1969, leading to a shift to a singing career. On the other hand, Nip Barua played football and captained Assam in Santosh Trophy even while making films.