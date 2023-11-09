‘Lachit, The Warrior’ Bags Best Animated Short Film at Birsamunda International Film Festival

Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, while the story boarding and illustration has been done by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

‘Lachit, The Warrior’ has been screened and awarded in eight International Film Festivals so far including the ones in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival. The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.

Recently, the film received the Best Animation Film in the YathaKatha International Film and Literature Festival in Mumbai.