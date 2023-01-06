IIFA Awards Postponed to May 2023

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has postponed the 23rd edition of the award ceremony to May 2023.

The IIFA awards were previously scheduled to take place in February 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The two-day award ceremony will be held on May 26 and 27.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared a post and announced the news which they captioned, "The prominent celebration of Indian Cinema with #IIFA has been rescheduled to May 26th & 27th 2023. Be a part of it to experience this cinematic magnificence with us at the magical land of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and get ready to make your summer of 2023 grander!"

IIFA 2023 will be a grand celebration of the best talent in Indian cinema, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts worldwide in order to present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business and trade and film production business for the destination.

The nominations of the IIFA awards were announced in December 2022.