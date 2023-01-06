Eminent Flutist Dipak Sarma Suffers from Critical Illness, Admitted to Hospital

Eminent flute player of Assam, Dipak Sarma is critically unwell and is currently undergoing treatment at the Dispur Hospital in Guwahati.

As per doctors of the hospital, Sarma was admitted at the hospital three days back and he is undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure.

Sarma is under the medical supervision of Dr. Bhabadev Goswami and Dr. Chandan Modak.

A doctor of the hospital said, “Dipak Sarma was admitted three days back at our hospital. He is suffering from multi-organ failure. He is in a critical condition and may have to be shifted outside the state for advanced treatment.”

Meanwhile, Dipak Sarma appealed state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for financial help regarding his treatment.

Speaking about his illness, Sarma said, “I had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. I also suffered from dengue and while I was undergoing treatment for it, the doctors said I was suffering from many internal problems. The doctors have also found a spot on my liver.”

“I therefore appeal honorable chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and other cabinet ministers to kindly help me undergo advanced treatment before my condition gets more critical," Dipak Sarma further said.