Ikkis True Story: Who Was Arun Khetarpal, the Youngest Hero of the 1971 Battle of Basantar?

The film Ikkis brings to the big screen the extraordinary real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s bravest war heroes and the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Khetarpal’s courage during the Battle of Basantar remains etched in India’s military history as a symbol of selfless sacrifice and unwavering bravery.

Early Life and Military Background of Arun Khetarpal

Arun Khetarpal was born on October 14, 1950, in Pune, Maharashtra, into a family deeply rooted in military service. His father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, served in the Indian Army, and from a young age, Arun was inspired to follow the same path.

He received his schooling at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and St. Columba’s School, Delhi, before joining the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1967. He later completed his training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps in 1971. Despite his youth, he quickly earned a reputation for discipline, determination, and leadership.

The Battle of Basantar: A Defining Moment in the 1971 War

Arun Khetarpal’s legacy was sealed during the Battle of Basantar, fought in the Shakargarh sector during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The battle was crucial to India’s western front operations, aimed at establishing a bridgehead across the Basantar River in heavily mined enemy territory.

Serving with the 17 Poona Horse regiment, Khetarpal was tasked with defending strategic positions against a strong Pakistani armoured counter-offensive. On December 16, 1971, Indian forces faced an intense tank assault involving enemy Patton tanks.

How Arun Khetarpal Fought Till His Last Breath

During the fierce confrontation, Khetarpal’s tank was among just three Indian tanks holding the position against a much larger enemy force. Demonstrating exceptional courage, he personally destroyed four enemy tanks, contributing to the total destruction of ten Pakistani tanks in the engagement.

When his tank was hit and caught fire, Khetarpal was ordered multiple times to abandon it. Despite being wounded, he refused to retreat, choosing instead to continue firing at the enemy. His determination held back the enemy advance and protected Indian positions until his tank was hit again, fatally wounding him.

At only 21 years of age, Arun Khetarpal laid down his life in the line of duty, embodying the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

The team of Ikkis shares an emotional behind-the-scenes tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, honouring his life and sacrifice.

Remembered on the eve of Vijay Diwas and his death anniversary.





Param Vir Chakra: India’s Youngest Recipient

For his unparalleled bravery and supreme sacrifice, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military gallantry award. He remains one of the youngest soldiers ever to receive this honour, a testament to his extraordinary courage under fire.

His actions during the Battle of Basantar played a decisive role in halting the enemy offensive and contributed significantly to India’s success in the region.

Arun Khetarpal’s Enduring Legacy

Beyond the battlefield, Arun Khetarpal’s life represents values of duty, fearlessness, and devotion to the nation. His story continues to be taught in military institutions and remembered through books, documentaries, memorials, and now cinematic portrayals.

The Battle of Basantar is remembered as one of India’s most significant victories of the 1971 war, and Khetarpal’s heroism remains central to its legacy.

About the Film Ikkis: Cast, Release Date and Story Focus

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama that premiered in theatres on January 1, 2026. The film stars Agastya Nanda in his big-screen debut as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, in his final on-screen appearance, plays the role of Khetarpal’s father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Ikkis not only chronicles Arun’s heroics during the Battle of Basantar but also explores his journey through NDA, his personal relationships, and the emotional sacrifices behind a soldier’s life.

Why Arun Khetarpal’s Story Still Matters Today

Decades after his martyrdom, Arun Khetarpal’s story continues to inspire pride and respect across India. His name is more than a chapter in history—it is a reminder of the courage and resilience that define the Indian armed forces.

Through Ikkis, a new generation is introduced to the life of a young man who chose honour over survival and duty over fear, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

