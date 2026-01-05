Who Is Tina Rijhwani? Salman Khan’s Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri Announces Engagement

Bollywood family circles are celebrating as Ayaan Agnihotri, nephew of superstar Salman Khan, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. The announcement, made via Instagram on January 3, 2026, quickly went viral, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and several well-known Bollywood celebrities.

Advertisment

Ayaan, who is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, shared a series of romantic proposal pictures that captured an intimate and celebratory moment between the couple.

Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani’s Engagement Announcement

The engagement photos featured Ayaan and Tina embracing against a dreamy backdrop of fireworks, flower petals and candle-lit settings. In one of the images, Tina proudly flaunted her engagement ring, while another showed the couple praying together. Ayaan also included an old photograph from their relationship, giving fans a glimpse into their long journey together.

Captioning the post, Ayaan wrote, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025,” marking the transition from dating to engagement with a playful note.

Who Is Tina Rijhwani?

While Tina Rijhwani is not a public figure from the film industry, she has established herself professionally in the corporate world. She works in the field of communications and holds a leadership position at Blue Advisor. Known for keeping a low public profile, Tina has largely stayed away from the limelight, making the engagement announcement her first major introduction to a wider audience.

A Relationship Years in the Making

Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani have been dating for several years. Though they kept their relationship relatively private, the engagement confirms the couple’s long-term commitment. The proposal pictures reflected a carefully planned and deeply personal celebration, resonating strongly with fans online.

Bollywood Celebrities React to the Happy News

Several Bollywood celebrities were quick to react to the announcement. Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal were among those who shared heartfelt congratulatory messages in the comments, celebrating the couple’s milestone and extending their best wishes.

Ayaan Agnihotri’s Career and Creative Journey

Ayaan Agnihotri has been steadily building his own identity in the entertainment industry under the stage name Agni. Primarily a musician and rapper, he has released tracks such as Universal Law and collaborated with Salman Khan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra, where Ayaan performed the rap segments.

In interviews, Ayaan has spoken candidly about refining his craft before going public with his music. He has also appeared in films like Hello and Message Sent (2020), exploring acting alongside his musical pursuits.

About Ayaan Agnihotri’s Family

Ayaan belongs to one of Bollywood’s most prominent families. He is the son of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, and the younger brother of actress Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her acting debut with Farrey. Despite his lineage, Ayaan has consistently emphasised the importance of earning recognition through personal effort rather than family connections.

With their engagement now official, Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani are set to begin a new chapter together. As congratulations continue to pour in from across the industry and social media, the couple’s announcement has added a celebratory note to the start of 2026 for Bollywood watchers.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List and Relationship Timeline

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Dear X Stars Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon Break Silence on Dating Rumors, Director Jokes About Having ‘Proof’