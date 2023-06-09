India All Set to Host Miss World 2023 After 27 Years

Meanwhile, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, who is currently in India, said, “India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here and you make me feel like home. You stand for the same values, diversity, unity. Your core values are family, respect, love, kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is no much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea.”