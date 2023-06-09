India All Set to Host Miss World 2023 After 27 Years

After almost three decades, India is all set to host the Miss World 2023 competition by the end of this year, reports emerged on Friday.
The chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley said, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final. We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.”
“The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across ‘Incredible India’ as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World ever,” she added.
Meanwhile, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, who is currently in India, said, “India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here and you make me feel like home. You stand for the same values, diversity, unity. Your core values are family, respect, love, kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is no much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea.”
This year, the current Miss India Sini Shetty will be representing the country in the high-octane competition. She said, “I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India. I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India.”
It may be mentioned that India has claimed the prestigious title for six times. It was claimed by the following:
Reita Faria (1966)
Aishwarya Rai (1994)
Diana Hayden (1997)
Tukta Mookhey (1999)
Priyanka Chopra (2000)
Manushi Chillar (2017)