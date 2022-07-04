Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Miss India 2022

Karnataka's Sini Shetty has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2022.

Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi from Telangana crowned her successor Sini. The event took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne! These ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this. Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate @sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_@shinatachauhan."