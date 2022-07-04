Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Miss India 2022

Karnataka's Sini Shetty has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2022.
Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi from Telangana crowned her successor Sini. The event took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Miss India 2022 second runner-up.
On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne! These ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this. Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate @sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_@shinatachauhan."
Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Currently, she is pursuing a professional course called Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
She will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.
The finale of the Miss India pageant 2022 was a star-studded affair, with performances by Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb and was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The jury panel comprised actors such as Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora. Cricketer Mithali Raj was also part of the jury. Besides, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and Shiamak Davar were also a part of the panel.