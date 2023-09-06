Amid India-Bharat Row, Akshay Kumar's New Film Title Creates Buzz

Amid the ongoing row of India and Bharat, the title of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s new movie ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue’ has been renamed to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The poster of the movie that was released earlier prior to the row over renaming the name of India to Bharat displayed ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, however, amid the debate, it is now noticed that the term ‘Indian’ has been replaced by ‘Bharat’. This has created yet another buzz among the netizens.
Taking to Instagram, the actor unveiled the new motion poster with the changed name captioning, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow.”
The movie revolves around a gripping rescue operation of minors who were trapped in a coal mine, 350 feet deep by an engineer, Late Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar.
The movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.
Meanwhile, ‘Mission Raniganj’ film will also feature Parineeti Chopra in the female lead role.