‘We Could Call Ourselves BHARAT Bloc’ Shashi Tharoor Amid India-Bharat Row

Notably, a PIL was filed in the apex court seeking the Republic be called Bharat for official and unofficial purposes by the union and state government. However, the central government claimed, “There is no need in circumstances to consider any change in Article 1 of the Constitution of India. Article 1.1 - the sole provision in the Constitution on how the country’s name for official and unofficial purposes states, ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”