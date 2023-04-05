Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh: See what he is taking home from the competition

Rishi Singh, a resident of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was crowned the winner of Indian Idol 13 on Sunday, April 2. Rishi's remarkable voice and exceptional talent have earned him the coveted title, along with a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The finalists of the season included some of the most talented singers from across India, including Kolkata's Debosmita Roy and Jammu's Chirag Kotwal, who claimed the first runner-up and third-place positions, respectively. The other finalists were Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, and Shivam Singh, all of whom showcased their extraordinary musical skills throughout the season.
Rishi Singh, the son of Anjali Singh and Rajendra Singh, is a proficient Indian playback singer and performer, who participated in Sony TV's singing competition show Indian Idol 13 in 2022. His father, Rajendra Singh, is doing a private job, and his mother is a homemaker.
Hailing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, he was born in 2003 and completed his early schooling in the same city at The Cambrian School on Ayodhya Lucknow Road. From his school days, Rishi has been singing and refining his musical skills. Before competing on Indian Idol 13, he received three years of classical singing training under Guru Satyaprakash at Naka, Faizabad (Ayodhya).
In addition to his passion for music, Rishi is currently pursuing a three-year airport management program in Dehradun. He showcased his exceptional singing skills in his auditions for Indian Idol 13, which is being judged by acclaimed music industry stalwarts Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar.
In a press statement following his victory, Rishi expressed his disbelief at having won the Indian Idol 13 trophy, calling the feeling "surreal." He stated that it was a dream come true for him when his name was announced as the winner of the season and that he was honoured to be continuing the legacy of such a well-loved and prestigious show. Rishi's triumph in Indian Idol 13 has not only established him as a musical sensation but also as a source of inspiration for aspiring singers across the nation.
Prize money totaling Rs. 5 lakh was given to each of Debosmita and Chirag. Bidipta and Shivam each received a check for Rs. 3 lakh for coming in third and fourth, respectively. In addition, the six finalists were also awarded Rs 1 lakh each along with specially curated hampers.