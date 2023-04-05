Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh: See what he is taking home from the competition

About Rishi Singh: Family, Early Life, Education

Rishi Singh, the son of Anjali Singh and Rajendra Singh, is a proficient Indian playback singer and performer, who participated in Sony TV's singing competition show Indian Idol 13 in 2022. His father, Rajendra Singh, is doing a private job, and his mother is a homemaker.

Hailing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, he was born in 2003 and completed his early schooling in the same city at The Cambrian School on Ayodhya Lucknow Road. From his school days, Rishi has been singing and refining his musical skills. Before competing on Indian Idol 13, he received three years of classical singing training under Guru Satyaprakash at Naka, Faizabad (Ayodhya).

In addition to his passion for music, Rishi is currently pursuing a three-year airport management program in Dehradun. He showcased his exceptional singing skills in his auditions for Indian Idol 13, which is being judged by acclaimed music industry stalwarts Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar.