India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bags Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

It is a historic day for India as documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar Awards in 'Best Documentary Short Film' category on Monday in the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Producer and Director of the documentary film Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves took the centre stage to accept the honour.

The movies that were nominated for the award were 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' beat the other movies to bag the Academy Award.

Expressing her joy over winning the Oscar, Guneet Monga took to Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

The plot of the film revolves around a family who adopted two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is the second time Guneet Monga bought the Academy Award to India.

In the year 2019, Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.