Missing Nepal Woman Reunites with Family after 4 Years in Assam

A woman from Nepal who had been missing since 2018, finally reunited with her family after four years in Assam.

According to reports, she went missing in the year 2018 was later traced at Silchar detention center in Cachar district. The authorities handed her to her family family on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as a 62-year-old Jannat Khatun whom the police apprehended from Indo-Bangladesh border in the district on November 2018 and the court sent her to jail. And then she was lodging at Silchar central jail.

She had to serve two years of imprisonment under the Passports Act, 1967 for crossing the borders without valid documents.

While handing over to her family, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahanta informed that four years ago the woman was arrested by police from Katigorah area in Cachar district who had illegally entered India and the court convicted her after which she was lodged at transit camp.

Mahanta was quoted by ANI saying, "During the period, the administration contacted with the Nepal consulate general. Following the confirmation from the Nepal government that the lady is a Nepalese national, the Nepal consulate general contacted with the Assam and central government. Following the direction of the government, today the lady was handed over to her family members. We have provided an ambulance to the lady as her health condition is not too good and also provided security."

Meanwhile, an official of office of Consulate General of Nepal stationed in Kolkata, Satish Thapa said, "She spent more than 4 years here. Now she will go to her home, before this we will admit her at hospital. Her son has come here to receive her."