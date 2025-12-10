IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Refunds, Compensation Rules and How Passengers Can Claim Their Benefits

With IndiGo cancelling hundreds of flights across India, thousands of travellers have been left facing sudden disruptions. The situation has raised a crucial question for passengers: Are you eligible for a refund or compensation if your IndiGo flight is cancelled?

This detailed guide breaks down why the cancellations happened, what IndiGo and regulators are doing, and how you can claim refunds or compensation under DGCA rules.

Why IndiGo Flights Are Being Cancelled Across India

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, cancelled more than 1,000 flights on December 5, 2025, and continues to trim its schedule. The airline has attributed the mass cancellations to a combination of factors including:

New DGCA pilot duty time and rest regulations

Crew shortages and roster disruptions

Minor technical issues

Seasonal winter schedule adjustments

Adverse weather conditions

Air traffic congestion

The tightening of Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms forced IndiGo to temporarily restructure its operations. In response, the DGCA granted IndiGo a one-time relaxation to stabilise schedules, following widespread public concern and mounting delays.

IndiGo Announces Automatic Refunds and Fee Waivers

To address the crisis, IndiGo has rolled out relief measures for affected passengers:

Automatic full refunds for flights cancelled between December 5–15, 2025

Waiver of cancellation and rescheduling charges

Option to choose an alternate flight at no additional cost

No-penalty cancellations for impacted bookings

Regulators have also intervened to ensure IndiGo clears pending refunds promptly, returns delayed baggage within a set timeline, and does not increase fares. The government has introduced temporary airfare caps starting from Rs 7,500 for short routes and up to Rs 18,000 for long-distance travel.

IndiGo Flight Cancellation Compensation: What DGCA Rules Say

Under DGCA guidelines, your eligibility for compensation depends on when the airline informed you and the duration of your flight.

You may receive compensation if:

IndiGo notified you less than two weeks before departure

You missed a connecting flight due to IndiGo’s cancellation

The delay exceeds six hours, and you decline the alternate arrangement

Compensation Slabs (As Per DGCA Norms):

Rs 5,000 for flights up to 1 hour

Rs 7,500 for flights between 1–2 hours

Rs 10,000 for flights above 2 hours

In all such cases, you can opt for a full refund, rerouting at no extra cost, or compensation depending on eligibility.

How to Claim a Refund for IndiGo Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has assured passengers that refunds for eligible bookings will be processed automatically. The airline states:

“Your full refund for cancelled bookings till 15 December 2025, including the convenience fee, will be credited to your original payment method.”

Refunds may appear as one or two transactions depending on payment channels.

Steps to Get Your Refund:

Visit the Manage Booking / Cancel Booking section on IndiGo’s website

Choose Plan B, if available

If booked via a travel agent, contact the agent directly

Refunds typically appear within a few business days

For cash bookings, passengers must visit the airport counter or contact their agent.

What Is IndiGo ‘Plan B’ and When Can You Use It?

IndiGo’s Plan B is designed to help passengers quickly manage cancelled or rescheduled flights.

You can use Plan B if:

Your flight has been cancelled

IndiGo has moved your flight earlier by 1 hour or more

Your flight has been delayed by 2 hours or more

Through Plan B, passengers can:

Switch to an alternate IndiGo flight

Reschedule their journey

Cancel and receive a full refund

Since IndiGo has waived penalties during this disruption, Plan B offers a zero-loss solution for travellers.

Essential Tips for Passengers Facing IndiGo Cancellations

Check your flight status regularly, especially before travel

Respond promptly to cancellation or rescheduling alerts

Keep booking details and payment proofs accessible

Use Plan B instantly when it appears in your itinerary

Contact IndiGo customer support for unresolved issues

If your IndiGo flight has been cancelled, you may be entitled to a full refund, alternate travel arrangements, and in some cases, monetary compensation under DGCA rules. With fare caps, automatic refunds, and Plan B flexibility in place, passengers have several avenues to reclaim their dues. Staying alert to notifications and knowing your rights can help you navigate disruptions with confidence.

