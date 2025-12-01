December bank Holidays in India 2025: Complete List of Public, Bank and Regional Holidays

December 2025 brings a diverse mix of public holidays, bank closures, regional festivals and special observances across India. As the final month of the year, December is an important period for employees planning their remaining leaves, families preparing for travel, and individuals organising year-end festivities.

From national holidays like Christmas to state-specific events such as Indigenous Faith Day, Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma, and Tamu Losar, the month features a wide spectrum of cultural, religious and historical occasions.

This detailed guide covers all public holidays, bank holidays, Saturday closures, festival descriptions, and the best travel destinations for December 2025.

Public Holidays in December 2025 Across India

Several states observe unique regional holidays throughout the month, along with a few major nationwide celebrations. Below is the complete public holiday list for December 2025:

Date Day Holiday States Observed 1 December Monday Indigenous Faith Day Arunachal Pradesh 3 December Wednesday Feast of St Francis Xavier Goa 5 December Friday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu & Kashmir 12 December Friday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya 18 December Thursday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Meghalaya 18 December Thursday Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Chhattisgarh 19 December Friday Liberation Day Daman & Diu, Goa 24 December Wednesday Christmas Holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram 25 December Thursday Christmas Day National (except Chhattisgarh) 26 December Friday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana 26 December Friday Christmas Holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana 27 December Saturday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab 30 December Tuesday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya 30 December Tuesday Tamu Losar Sikkim 31 December Wednesday New Year's Eve Manipur, Mizoram

Bank Holidays in December 2025: State-Wise List

Bank holidays include public holidays, regional observances and weekend closures. Customers should verify state-specific closures and plan financial transactions accordingly.

Date Day Bank Holiday States Observed 1 December Monday Indigenous Faith Day Arunachal Pradesh 3 December Wednesday Feast of St Francis Xavier Goa 5 December Friday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu & Kashmir 12 December Friday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya 13 December Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide 18 December Thursday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Meghalaya 18 December Thursday Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Chhattisgarh 19 December Friday Goa Liberation Day Daman & Diu, Goa 24 December Wednesday Christmas Holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram 25 December Thursday Christmas Day Nationwide (except Chhattisgarh) 26 December Friday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana 26 December Friday Christmas Holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana 27 December Saturday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab 27 December Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide 30 December Tuesday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya 30 December Tuesday Tamu Losar Sikkim 31 December Wednesday New Year’s Eve Manipur, Mizoram

Saturday Bank Holidays in December 2025

As per RBI rules:

Second Saturday: 13 December 2025

Fourth Saturday: 27 December 2025

If a month contains five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is considered a working day. December 2025 has four Saturdays, with two falling under mandatory closures.

Why December Holidays Matter for Working Professionals

December marks the end of the leave cycle in many organisations. Employees often use this time to:

Avail pending annual leaves

Plan vacation time with family

Book travel for Christmas or the New Year

Prepare for year-end projects and workflow management

Businesses, especially retail and service sectors, also plan their inventory and staffing around festival holidays.

Key Indian Festivals and Observances in December 2025

World Disabled Day – 3 December

Observed internationally to raise awareness on disability rights. In India, several states hold inclusive programmes and cultural events, with Tripura being a notable hub for celebrations.

Christmas Day – 25 December

A major Christian festival is celebrated nationwide. Festivities include decorating homes, attending mass, exchanging gifts and participating in community events.

Boxing Day – 26 December

Observed in some countries the day after Christmas. While not a major holiday in India, certain communities mark the day informally, and some institutions remain closed.

Top Travel Destinations for December Holidays 2025

Goa

A favourite getaway for Christmas and New Year, known for its beaches, nightlife, and historic churches.

Manali

Ideal for winter lovers. Snow-covered landscapes, Solang Valley and Hadimba Devi Temple attract tourists.

Shillong

A scenic December destination with waterfalls, cool weather and Christmas celebrations across the city.

Agra

Home to the Taj Mahal, Agra is perfect for travellers planning long winter breaks in North India.

Important Notes for Bank Customers

Digital banking services (UPI, IMPS, mobile banking) will continue 24/7.

Physical transactions such as cheque clearing will be unavailable on holidays.

Customers should confirm state-specific closures with their local branches.

December 2025 offers a rich blend of national holidays, regional festivals and bank closures across India. With Christmas as the month's key nationwide celebration and several state-specific traditions, the holiday calendar is diverse and culturally significant. Whether you are planning travel, scheduling bank transactions or preparing for year-end festivities, this comprehensive list of December holidays ensures smooth planning and timely organisation throughout the month.

