December bank Holidays in India 2025: Complete List of Public, Bank and Regional Holidays

December 2025 brings a diverse mix of public holidays, bank closures, regional festivals and special observances across India. As the final month of the year, December is an important period for employees planning their remaining leaves, families preparing for travel, and individuals organising year-end festivities.
From national holidays like Christmas to state-specific events such as Indigenous Faith Day, Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma, and Tamu Losar, the month features a wide spectrum of cultural, religious and historical occasions.
This detailed guide covers all public holidays, bank holidays, Saturday closures, festival descriptions, and the best travel destinations for December 2025.
Public Holidays in December 2025 Across India
Several states observe unique regional holidays throughout the month, along with a few major nationwide celebrations. Below is the complete public holiday list for December 2025:
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|States Observed
|1 December
|Monday
|Indigenous Faith Day
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3 December
|Wednesday
|Feast of St Francis Xavier
|Goa
|5 December
|Friday
|Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|Jammu & Kashmir
|12 December
|Friday
|Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma
|Meghalaya
|18 December
|Thursday
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|Meghalaya
|18 December
|Thursday
|Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|Chhattisgarh
|19 December
|Friday
|Liberation Day
|Daman & Diu, Goa
|24 December
|Wednesday
|Christmas Holiday
|Meghalaya, Mizoram
|25 December
|Thursday
|Christmas Day
|National (except Chhattisgarh)
|26 December
|Friday
|Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti
|Haryana
|26 December
|Friday
|Christmas Holiday
|Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana
|27 December
|Saturday
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab
|30 December
|Tuesday
|U Kiang Nangbah
|Meghalaya
|30 December
|Tuesday
|Tamu Losar
|Sikkim
|31 December
|Wednesday
|New Year's Eve
|Manipur, Mizoram
Bank Holidays in December 2025: State-Wise List
Bank holidays include public holidays, regional observances and weekend closures. Customers should verify state-specific closures and plan financial transactions accordingly.
|Date
|Day
|Bank Holiday
|States Observed
|1 December
|Monday
|Indigenous Faith Day
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3 December
|Wednesday
|Feast of St Francis Xavier
|Goa
|5 December
|Friday
|Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|Jammu & Kashmir
|12 December
|Friday
|Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma
|Meghalaya
|13 December
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Nationwide
|18 December
|Thursday
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|Meghalaya
|18 December
|Thursday
|Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|Chhattisgarh
|19 December
|Friday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Daman & Diu, Goa
|24 December
|Wednesday
|Christmas Holiday
|Meghalaya, Mizoram
|25 December
|Thursday
|Christmas Day
|Nationwide (except Chhattisgarh)
|26 December
|Friday
|Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti
|Haryana
|26 December
|Friday
|Christmas Holiday
|Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana
|27 December
|Saturday
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab
|27 December
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Nationwide
|30 December
|Tuesday
|U Kiang Nangbah
|Meghalaya
|30 December
|Tuesday
|Tamu Losar
|Sikkim
|31 December
|Wednesday
|New Year’s Eve
|Manipur, Mizoram
Saturday Bank Holidays in December 2025
As per RBI rules:
Second Saturday: 13 December 2025
Fourth Saturday: 27 December 2025
If a month contains five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is considered a working day. December 2025 has four Saturdays, with two falling under mandatory closures.
Why December Holidays Matter for Working Professionals
December marks the end of the leave cycle in many organisations. Employees often use this time to:
Avail pending annual leaves
Plan vacation time with family
Book travel for Christmas or the New Year
Prepare for year-end projects and workflow management
Businesses, especially retail and service sectors, also plan their inventory and staffing around festival holidays.
Key Indian Festivals and Observances in December 2025
World Disabled Day – 3 December
Observed internationally to raise awareness on disability rights. In India, several states hold inclusive programmes and cultural events, with Tripura being a notable hub for celebrations.
Christmas Day – 25 December
A major Christian festival is celebrated nationwide. Festivities include decorating homes, attending mass, exchanging gifts and participating in community events.
Boxing Day – 26 December
Observed in some countries the day after Christmas. While not a major holiday in India, certain communities mark the day informally, and some institutions remain closed.
Top Travel Destinations for December Holidays 2025
Goa
A favourite getaway for Christmas and New Year, known for its beaches, nightlife, and historic churches.
Manali
Ideal for winter lovers. Snow-covered landscapes, Solang Valley and Hadimba Devi Temple attract tourists.
Shillong
A scenic December destination with waterfalls, cool weather and Christmas celebrations across the city.
Agra
Home to the Taj Mahal, Agra is perfect for travellers planning long winter breaks in North India.
Important Notes for Bank Customers
Digital banking services (UPI, IMPS, mobile banking) will continue 24/7.
Physical transactions such as cheque clearing will be unavailable on holidays.
Customers should confirm state-specific closures with their local branches.
December 2025 offers a rich blend of national holidays, regional festivals and bank closures across India. With Christmas as the month's key nationwide celebration and several state-specific traditions, the holiday calendar is diverse and culturally significant. Whether you are planning travel, scheduling bank transactions or preparing for year-end festivities, this comprehensive list of December holidays ensures smooth planning and timely organisation throughout the month.
